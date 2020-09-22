Among Us: Everything You Need to Know About the Game That Makes Everyone Feel 'Sus'

You are you an imposter? Am I am imposter? Is everyone an imposter?

If you've come across the word 'imposter' recently and tried to figure out what it meant, you'd have come across the new game that's become quite the hype: Among Us.

Among Us is an online multiplayer social deduction game, developed and published by American game studio InnerSloth and released on June 15, 2018.

The game takes place in a space-themed setting where players each take on one of two roles, most being Crewmates, and a predetermined number being Impostors.

After the PUBG ban in India, the game has reached immense popularity, and in world rankings, amassed nearly 400,000 concurrent Steam players last week, surpassing the veteran PUBG franchise.

How to play?

Do you know the party game, 'Mafia' or even in a Indian context, the game you played on paper with chits, 'Chor police?' It's just that - but with extra steps.

A team of several players start, and one or two among them is an 'imposter.' The imposters job is to sabotage tasks and kill the crew.

The crew's job is to carry out individual tasks and find the imposter.

How do I form a team?

There are public and private rooms you can join. You get the option of choosing between three space shuttles, as well as the number of imposters you want to play with (1, 2, 3).

There are two options of finding rooms: Connecting on a local WiFi or same network, or finding it online, with unknown players.

You can join a public room simply by going to the menu and scrolling through the rooms to pick what room you want to join, or a private room by entering the code shared by the host of the private room with you.

The Lingo you need to familiarize yourself with

Nobody has time to type sentences. Or names. Or anything. Everyone communicates in single words, "Who?" as in who died? "Why?" when an emergency meeting is called. "Where?" when a dead body is reported, or "sus" when someone is acting shady. You are only known by your colours - white, red, blue, green, purple, orange, pink, cyan, yellow, light green -- no matter the decoration or disguise or name, that's your identity now.

That's all?

Think of it this way - its a thinking game combined with trial and error. You work as a team to find a suspicious person, but you also do individual thinking and vote people out. And you try to not get killed or caught.

If you've started or even attempted to try playing the game, these memes will make a lot more sense to you.

when ppl start accusing me in among us pic.twitter.com/TH6b8mdHBu — roberto (@rlanders16) September 22, 2020

Believe us this game has made this necessary #AmongUs trust no one! pic.twitter.com/FfoYK10czv — Video Game Amateurs (@vgamateurs) September 22, 2020

i am not immune to among us pic.twitter.com/11vpJKQzSU — nadia struggle tweets (@berlinsdonuts) September 22, 2020

These among us memes just make themselves man pic.twitter.com/ot01DyxTd2 — ₮Ɇ₦₴₳™🔗 (@TensaShinra) September 22, 2020

If among us had lawyers pic.twitter.com/0vlVahBonI — Carmelo 🌟 (@carmelo23_) September 22, 2020

when everyone in among us tryna say u the imposter pic.twitter.com/PYEn8KkU6P — dimelo loco (@alyssaiyan) September 22, 2020

everytime im about to finish a task in among us pic.twitter.com/8VSxz82aAu — Mark Tan ひ (@MarkTanTheGOAT) September 22, 2020

These memes are getting out hand 😂😂#AmongUs pic.twitter.com/1zlv3hJdcV — Geek Elite Media (@GeekEliteMedia) September 22, 2020

But the next time someone asks you, "Hey, why did you get ejected if you weren't the imposter?" You can tell them, "You had to be there." They really did.