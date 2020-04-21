Amooosed: Cow Gets Some Life Perspective by Strolling on the Roofs of Quarantined Turks

A cow took a stroll on the rooftops of a village under voluntary quarantine in Turkey's eastern province of Bayburt on Sunday (April 19) as local villagers remained at home.

Villagers alerted the owner of the cow who chased it and managed to take it back to his barn after it strolled along three rooftops of conjoined houses.

"She was strolling on third roof before her owner took the situation under control. I am glad he did because the fourth roof was mine," the village resident Yemane Yildirim told Reuters.

Turkey's confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 86,306 on Sunday, the highest total for any country outside Europe or the United States.

Turkey only reported its first coronavirus patient on March 10, but has seen the number of confirmed cases rise sharply since then. It now has the seventh-highest total in the world. So far it has tested more than 634,000 people.

Ankara imposes a two-day lockdown on 31 provinces on the weekends and urges people across the country to adopt a 'voluntary' stay-at-home quarantine.