1-min read

Amoosed: This Cow Visits Andhra Pradesh Cloth Store Everyday to Chill Under Fan

Every day, for the past six months, the stray cow enters a local cloth store in Andhra Pradesh and sits there for hours, without creating a nuisance for anybody.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 7, 2019, 12:33 PM IST
Screenshot from a video tweeted by @adarshhgd.

As per the millennial lingo, when one gets worked up a bit, they are generally calmed with “take a chill pill”. Now interestingly, a stray cow has taken this mantra very seriously and has been taking as a chill pill every day under a fan.

And guess where the fan is? Inside a cloth store in Mydukur in Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa district.

Every day, since the last six months, the stray cow enters this local shop ‘Sairam Showroom’ and sits there for hours, without creating a nuisance for anybody. According to a report by Deccan Herald, this tradition set by the cow started during the hot summer months.

The stray cow randomly picked this shop and decided to sit inside. The panic-struck customers created a ruckus and the shop owner Polimera Obayya tried to push it out.

Indifferent to Obayya, the cow overlooked him and sat there for two or three hours and then, got up by herself and walked out.

And since then, this became a daily customary, except when the shop is closed.

“It comes every day and sits under the fan. But if we shut off the fan, it simply walks away. It has never troubled any customer, urinated or soiled the white mattress that covers the floor. It relieves itself only after leaving the store,” Obayya told the daily.

Obayya decided to make this cow his shop’s mascot after people started enquiring about the ‘cow shop’. Women also offer bananas and worship the cow with turmeric and vermillion. And after all this, Obayya even says that his sales have increased since the cow stepped in the shop.

