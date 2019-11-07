Amoosed: This Cow Visits Andhra Pradesh Cloth Store Everyday to Chill Under Fan

As per the millennial lingo, when one gets worked up a bit, they are generally calmed with “take a chill pill”. Now interestingly, a stray cow has taken this mantra very seriously and has been taking as a chill pill every day under a fan.

And guess where the fan is? Inside a cloth store in Mydukur in Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa district.

Every day, since the last six months, the stray cow enters this local shop ‘Sairam Showroom’ and sits there for hours, without creating a nuisance for anybody. According to a report by Deccan Herald, this tradition set by the cow started during the hot summer months.

The stray cow randomly picked this shop and decided to sit inside. The panic-struck customers created a ruckus and the shop owner Polimera Obayya tried to push it out.

There is a shop named saibaba cloth Store in Mydukur town in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh. For the last 6-7 months a cow regularly enters into this shop, sits for 2-3 hours under the fan and goes out without causing any nuisence to the shop or customers. 😊🙏@rvaidya2000 pic.twitter.com/DxjNMshKRT — Adarsh Hegde (@adarshhgd) November 5, 2019

Indifferent to Obayya, the cow overlooked him and sat there for two or three hours and then, got up by herself and walked out.

And since then, this became a daily customary, except when the shop is closed.

“It comes every day and sits under the fan. But if we shut off the fan, it simply walks away. It has never troubled any customer, urinated or soiled the white mattress that covers the floor. It relieves itself only after leaving the store,” Obayya told the daily.

Obayya decided to make this cow his shop’s mascot after people started enquiring about the ‘cow shop’. Women also offer bananas and worship the cow with turmeric and vermillion. And after all this, Obayya even says that his sales have increased since the cow stepped in the shop.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.