Amputee Woman Practices Deadlifts on One Leg, Inspiring Video Goes Viral

A video of a woman practicing deadlifts with just one leg has been going viral on social media and inspiring many to overcome their obstacles and power on toward their goal.

In the video, an amputee can be seen picking up a deadlift and pushing it up all the way while standing on a single leg.

The video was tweeted by IAS officer Priyanka Shukla who also shared two lines of inspirations along with the post. “Lahron se dar kar nauka paar nahi hoti. Koshish Karne waalon ki haar nahi hoti," (A boat that is scared of the waves can never sail across the water. Those who try never lose).

The video has garnered hundreds of likes and shares. The incident is similar to an incident in January when a wheelchair using man mounted a skyscraper in Hong Kong.

In January, Lai Chi-wai became the first in Hong Kong to climb more than 250 metres of a skyscraper while strapped into a wheelchair as he pulled himself up for more than 10 hours on Saturday to raise money for spinal cord patients.

The 37-year-old climber, whose car accident 10 years ago left him paralysed from waist down, could not make it to the top of the 300 metre-tall Nina Tower on the Kowloon peninsula.