LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

BY-ELECTION RESULTS 2019

  • 1.
    Jind Haryana (Assembly)
    BJP Leading
  • 2.
    Ramgarh Rajasthan (Assembly)
    INC Won
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Amtrak is Appealing to 'Real People' to Travel Across America in Residency Program

Candidates will need to be proficient across different social media platform, writing, capturing and editing both photos and videos.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:January 31, 2019, 12:00 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Amtrak is Appealing to 'Real People' to Travel Across America in Residency Program
(Image: Amtrak)
America's rail service Amtrak is offering free long-distance train rides across America to "real people" -- introverts, retirees, families -- in exchange for documenting their journey on social media.

Amtrak's Social Media Residency program takes a refreshing approach to the sometimes murky world of influencer branding.

"We're not looking for glitzy influencers with millions of followers who quit their day job to travel the world," reads the announcement.

Because, as Amtrak says, "Who does that?"

But the residency profile does seek a "leader in the social media community" (which could be interpreted as a sizeable following), creativity and energy.

Candidates will need to be proficient across different social media platform, writing, capturing and editing both photos and videos. The contest is open to US residents (except Alaska and Hawaii).



Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram