Amtrak is Appealing to 'Real People' to Travel Across America in Residency Program

America's rail service Amtrak is offering free long-distance train rides across America to "real people" -- introverts, retirees, families -- in exchange for documenting their journey on social media.Amtrak's Social Media Residency program takes a refreshing approach to the sometimes murky world of influencer branding."We're not looking for glitzy influencers with millions of followers who quit their day job to travel the world," reads the announcement.Because, as Amtrak says, "Who does that?"But the residency profile does seek a "leader in the social media community" (which could be interpreted as a sizeable following), creativity and energy.Candidates will need to be proficient across different social media platform, writing, capturing and editing both photos and videos. The contest is open to US residents (except Alaska and Hawaii).*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.