Amul Celebrates Archer Deepika Kumari’s Epic Win With a Punny Doodle

Ace archer Deepika Kumari reclaimed the numero uno spot in global rankings for recurve women on June 27 and made India proud. Her hat trick of gold medals at the World Cup Stage 3 in Paris stimulated praises from across the country and all over the world. Dairy brand Amul joined the bandwagon to mark the historic event. Amul showered praise on the young athlete by dedicating a doodle in their recent topical. The brand featured the star Indian archer in a creative strip ahead of the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. The new cartoon shared by Amul on its official Twitter handle on Monday, shows the Ranchi archer holding three bows in her hand. The graphic shows Kumari wearing her jersey and her signature bucket hat. It depicts three gold medals around the neck of the sports star. Instead of marking her celebration with a victory sign, Amul represents Kumari showing three fingers. The poster also shows its mascot, The Butter Girl, standing next to Kumari rooting for her with arrows. The three fingers shown by the athlete are each coated with a dollop of butter.

Referring to her top-notch performance, Amul used a piece of sharp wordplay and wrote, “Take a bow, Deepika.” Continuing with its puns, the dairy brand gave an interesting tagline to the creative, which read, “Amul always on target." Amul Twitter official wrote in the caption, “Champion archer wins triple gold in Paris World Cup!”

#Amul Topical: Champion archer wins triple gold in Paris World Cup! pic.twitter.com/BMeb8gd7fL— Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) June 28, 2021

Kumari’s hat-trick of gold medals took social media by storm and renowned personalities congratulated the archer on her performance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed their greetings on social media. Sachin Tendulkar led the laudatory messages online wishing Kumari the best for the Olympics. Noted businessman Anand Mahindra expressed his delight on Kumari’s win and said he hoped to see more Indian women archers rule in the coming decade.

India’s recurve archery team headed by Kumari won several laurels after a spectacular show at the just concluded Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Paris. On Sunday, Kumari won 3 gold medals in recurve events including the women’s individual, the women’s team, and the mixed pair. The 27-year-old had achieved the number one position for the first time in 2012. Kumari won one of the medals with husband Atanu Das, and became the World No. 1 archer. She is the only Indian woman archer to represent India at the Tokyo Olympics, next month.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here