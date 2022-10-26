Amul Congratulates New UK PM Rishi Sunak With a Punny Doodle

Rishi Sunak is the new British Prime Minister. This is a historic event as Rishi Sunak is the first UK Prime Minister of Indian descent. Congratulatory messages for the 42-year-old, flooded social media. Dairy brand Amul has added its voice to the chorus of good wishes with its signature doodle.

Amul’s Instagram handle captioned the doodle, “#Amul Topical: Welcoming Britain’s first PM of Indian descent.” The image depicts the iconic Amul girl strolling down a London street with Rishi Sunak in a suit. The doodle contains the text “RISHI SUNUK. PRIME MAKHAN.” The “SUNUK” is of course a wordplay on the UK.

Several comments have been shared in response to the post. “Wonderful! Amul ka jawab nahin!” commented a user on Instagram. Another user wrote, “There’s no one closer to your creativity! Hands down winner!.”

Several others reacted with laughing or clapping emojis to express their reactions.

Rishi Sunak has also been congratulated by prominent leaders around the world. “Warmest congratulations Rishi Sunak! As you become UK PM, I look forward to working closely together on global issues, and implementing Roadmap 2030. Special Diwali wishes to the ‘living bridge’ of UK Indians, as we transform our historic ties into a modern partnership,” tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Warmest congratulations @RishiSunak! As you become UK PM, I look forward to working closely together on global issues, and implementing Roadmap 2030. Special Diwali wishes to the 'living bridge' of UK Indians, as we transform our historic ties into a modern partnership. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 24, 2022

At a White House celebration of Diwali, US President Joe Biden said that Rishi Sunak being appointed as the British PM was “groundbreaking”.

Rishi Sunak’s grandparents were from the state of Punjab well before the subcontinent was split into two countries, India and Pakistan. They made their way to East Africa in the late 1930s before arriving in the UK in the 1960s. Rishi Sunak was born in Southampton in 1980.

He is married to Akshata Murty, the daughter of Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy. The couple has two daughters, Krishna and Anoushka. He met Akshata when he was studying MBA at California’s Stanford University. They married in 2009 at a ceremony in Bengaluru.

