Amul Dedicates Doodle to Tokyo Olympic Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra

Dairy giant Amul released a special campaign to pay a fitting tribute to ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who brought India glory by winning the first gold medal in athletics at Tokyo Olympics 2020. The Indian dairy brand is known for releasing outstanding topicals on current affairs. This time, Amul came up with another witty doodle to mark Chopra’s magnificent victory at the Tokyo Games. For the dedicated doodle, Amul opted for its typical style with a doodle featuring the 23-year-old. The javelin thrower shows his Olympic gold medal to the iconic Amul girl, who is saluting the ‘golden boy.’ The doodle reads, “Neeraj on the thrown,"punned the dairy brand in its characteristic style

#Amul Topical: India wins her first ever track and field gold medal! pic.twitter.com/jK5lS4WpzZ— Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) August 8, 2021

On August 7, Amul congratulated Chopra, minutes after his historic achievement. The brand wrote in a tweet, “Creating history, Chopra’s 87.58m throw distance has brought India its first-ever Olympic gold medal in Athletics.”

It's a go for gold! India's son, athlete Neeraj Chopra strikes gold in Men's Javelin Throw. Creating history, Chopra's 87.58m throw distance has brought India its first ever Olympic gold medal in Athletics. pic.twitter.com/aevSdKVpf0 — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) August 7, 2021

Ahead of the commencement of the 16-day quadrennial event, Amul came up with doodles to wish luck to Indian athletes who were undergoing their pre-Olympic training in Tokyo. The brand dedicated a creative topical wishing success to the country’s javelin throwers at the Tokyo Olympics, including Chopra. The topical shared on social media platforms featured a girl preparing to throw the javelin. “Jalwa in javelin. Amul goes the distance,” read the wordplay in the topical. While sharing the doodle on their social media pages, Amul wrote, “Wishing our javelin throwers success at Tokyo Olympics!”

The Indian contingent for javelin throw included Shivpal and Chopra in the men’s category and Annu Rani in the women’s category.

Chopra scripted history by winning India’s first-ever ‘track and field’ gold medal at the Olympic Games. He is only the second Indian, after Abhinav Bindra, to bag an individual Olympic Gold medal. Chopra broke a 13-year jinx for India of a gold medal. India’s 121-year-wait for an athletics medal ended when the debutant athlete clinched a gold in the javelin final. He dedicated his gold medal win to late sprinting legend Milkha Singh.

