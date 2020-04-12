BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Amul Dedicates Latest Doodle to India's Women All-rounders

(Image: Amul/instagram)

(Image: Amul/instagram)

The text on the doodle lauds the working mothers and reads ‘Favourite-all-rounder!’

News18.com
  Last Updated: April 12, 2020, 6:25 PM IST
India's favourite dairy brand Amul on Friday dedicated their latest doodle to women ‘working from home’ and ‘working for home’ amid the government-imposed lockdown to contain the coronavirus.

The lockdown which was initially for a period of 21-days is set to be extended till the end of April.

The latest cartoon shows the Amul mascot with her mother who is balancing working for her job at one moment and is cooking for her family at another moment.

The first part of the cartoon is titled, ‘Mom is where the heart is,’ features the woman cooking while checking her phone at the same time to keep a check on her professional commitments.

The second half of the cartoon features her helping her daughter, the Amul mascot, in her studies while also working on her laptop and speaking on phone at the same time.

The text on the doodle lauds the working mothers and reads ‘Favourite-all-rounder!’

“#Amul Topical: Tribute to women working from home and working for home during CoVid lockdown!” the dairy brand tweeted along with the picture.

