Amul Fetes 93rd Oscar Winners With Quirky Cartoon of Anthony Hopkins, Chloe Zhao and Frances McDormand

The Indian dairy cooperative society Amul, known for its topical advertisements, engaged the audience with its recent ad that was inspired by this week’s Academy Awards. On Tuesday, Amul shared its take on the 93rd Academy Awards with a special topical advertisement that would certainly bring a smile to your face. Sharing the post on their social media handle, Amul shared its quintessential caricatures of the noted winners of this year’s Oscars. The ad showed winners of Best Director, Best Actor and Best Actress categories.

The Oscar for the best director was won by Chloe Zhao for the movie Nomadland. Zhao, who was born in Beijing, created history on Sunday by becoming the first woman of color to receive the honour and only the second woman to win an Oscar for director after Kathryn Bigelow, who had directed The Hurt Lockerin 2009.

Captioning their topical, Amul slid in a witty wordplay as it wrote, “Amul Everyone Francies it!”

The best actress award was won by Frances McDormand for her performance in the lead role in Nomadland. For Frances, this Academy Award was special since it made her the seventh actor with triple Academy Awards, and the fourth woman after Meryl Streep, Ingrid Bergmanand Katharine Hepburn with the honour of four Oscars. Frances also shared the best picture award for the film, as she was one of its producers.Meanwhile, for the best actor, Anthony Hopkins won the Oscar for his performance in The Father. The actor’s win came as a surprise to many since he was nominated among actors like Chadwick Boseman, who won a posthumous nomination, Steven Yeun andRiz Ahmed (both the actors created history by becoming first Asian-descent artists to win the nomination). Hopkins was not even in attendance for the Academy Awards.

The actor later posted his acceptance speech from the green pastures of his home in Wales. Hopkins said that at 83 years of age, he did not expect to receive the award and he is very grateful to the Academy.

The actor also paid his tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who he said “was taken from us far too early.”

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here