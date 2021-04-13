Amul Has a Trick to Calm the Raging Rahul Dravid Stuck in Traffic Jam and it 'Butter' Be Good

Rahul Dravid's latest ad for a credit payment app has broken the internet and created a storm of memes. Not just the fans of the former India batsman but several law enforcement agencies also shared their take on the newfound 'Indiranagar Ka Gunda' avatar of ever so calm former Indian batsman. Now, Amu, which is known for its topical ad campaigns, has dedicated a special cartoon sketch to Dravid's new avatar in the now-viral ad post.

The ad took everyone by surprise as it featured the former Indian captain showing his angry side while stuck in a traffic jam. He is seen shouting at fellow drivers stuck in the jam and finally standing out from the sunroof of his car and declaring himself ‘Indiranagar Ka Gunda’ with a bat held in his hand.

The sketch shared by Amul recreates this particular scene from the ad and Dravid is seen holding a butter knife in one hand while holding a bat in the other as he stands out from the sunroof of his car.

The sketch from the popular dairy brand features a wordplay around Dravid’s nickname. “Jammy is Raging?, Butter is calming”- Jammy is Dravid's childhood nickname.

Check it out:

Amul’s creative take on the ad got a thumbs up from the Twitterati who shared their reaction in reply to Amul’s creative take.

Earlier, Mumbai Police used a picture from Dravid’s now-viral ad to highlight the importance of wearing a mask to stop the spread of coronavirus. The tweet by Mumbai Police drew a parallel between Dravid’s raging reaction to how a mask would react to the coronavirus.

People have been going gaga over the ad and it has created a sensation online. While some complimented the concept of ad, many could not get over Rahul’s acting performance and called it his “one of the best performances with a bat”.

