Amul India's Latest Cartoon Lauds DRDO For Developing Anti-Covid-19 Drug '2-DG'

In its latest topical, Dairy giant Amul has celebrated the launch of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)’s indigenously developed anti-Covid-19 oral drug, ‘2-DG’. Known for its quirky takes on recent events, Amul called the 2-DG drug as “new weapon” in the “anti-CoVid armoury”. Recently, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh released the first batch of 2-DG drug.

Celebrating the launch of the drug, Amul on May 18 shared the topical, featuring a cartoon of a health worker administering the drug.

It received several reactions. While many lauded the dairy giant for their creativity, others asked about the efficacy of the drug.

You should wait for some days for the patients’ response to this emergency approval medicine.— Kumud Teresa (@Kumud_TS) May 18, 2021

Classic Amul.“The Taste of India” 🙌🏽👏🏻🙏🏼 — Ram Prasad (@RamPras23062016) May 18, 2021

They are always creative https://t.co/YCdywEwIqk— Pratibha 🇮🇳 ପ୍ରିୟଦର୍ଶିନୀ (@PratibhaPriyad3) May 19, 2021

National drug regulator DCGI on May 1 approved 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) for emergency use as an adjunct therapy for Covid-19 patients with moderate or severe symptoms. The approval of the drug came at a time when India continues its battle against the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic which has caused the shortage of medical supplies and beds in hospitals. It was shown in the clinical trials that 2-DG helps in faster recovery of hospitalised patients and reduces supplemental oxygen dependence.

The anti-COVID-19 therapeutic application of 2-DG drug was developed by the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), a leading lab that is part of DRDO in collaboration with Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) in Hyderabad. An experiment was launched in April 2020 and it was that found this molecule was effective against the SARS-CoV-2 virus and inhibited viral growth.

On May 17, first batch of 2-DG was released. The drug comes in powder form in sachet and is taken orally by patients by dissolving it in water, Defence Ministry said.

Union Health Ministry is continuously focusing on its vaccination drive against COVID-19. According to Ministry, “Vaccination is an integral pillar of the comprehensive strategy of the government of India for containment and management of the pandemic.” It said that around two crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and union territories. It added that 26 lakh vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by them within the next three days.

