Amul is Getting Hate for Fuelling Fire in Kangana-Urmila Row. But the Ad is from 1995

The trail of jibes and attacks between actor Kangana Ranaut and Urmila Matondkar took an ugly on Friday when an old advertisement featuring Matondkar resurfaced. Claims were being made that the ad was recent and was put out by the dairy brand after a duel between the two actors.

The advertisement shows the iconic Amul girl in a look inspired by Matondkar in the movie Rangeela with the text that reads "Not MASOOM anymore? (not innocent anymore)."

While there was a backlash against Amul for the ad which they called 'distasteful', it turns out that the ad is old. It was, in fact, released soon after the film Rangeela was released in 1995.

Many celebrities too shared the snap of the ad and slammed Amul for its stand on the controversial issue.

Amul hoarding after RANGEELA released ⁦@UrmilaMatondkar⁩ pic.twitter.com/CDUZbBvrMQ — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) September 11, 2020

If this ad is NOT MASOOM then there are a PLETHORA of @Amul_Coop ads that will come under fire for political 'correctness.' Amul ads are based on national trends & events. @INCIndia knows this and yet still brings Amul ads in. It's just to create fake buzz & controversy. pic.twitter.com/UpTbneeitI — Priyanka Deo (@priyankadeo) September 18, 2020

Amul needs to be CANCELLED ASAP for joining the IT Cell in 1995. pic.twitter.com/u7YSLrdGab — Nirmalya Dutta (@nirmalyadutta23) September 18, 2020

Amid the backlash, many clarified that the ad was an old one and had nothing to do with the ongoing controversy.

This was a Famous Hoarding of Amul in 1995 when Rangeela released. Like in 1994, it was on Raveena with - Tu Cheez badi hai Maska Mast, 1993, it was on Madhuri with - Roti Ke Neeche Kya Hai?. This has nothing to do with any Current Controversy. pic.twitter.com/AYRGsMDyiY — Joy (@Joydas) September 18, 2020

The two actresses are locked in a war of words after Matondkar had called out her claims about nepotism in the industry and Bollywood being riddled with a drug problem. Ranaut has been engaged in a bitter battle with many Bollywood biggies, Mumbai Police and Maharashtra government after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. She accused many producers, directors and actors of nepotism.

In an interview with Times Now on Wednesday night, Ranaut called her a "soft porn star" who is not known for her acting. Ranaut's comments were met with criticism from the industry, with many hailing Matondkar's consistent "grace and dignity" throughout her career of over 25 years.

The Rangeela star also countered Kangana's remarks on Mumbai and the alleged drug menace in Bollywood, by asking her to look at her home state first. Urmila said that if Kangana wants to start a war against drug abuse, she should begin with her home state, Himachal Pradesh. "The entire country is facing the menace of drugs. Does she (Kangana) know Himachal is the origin of drugs? She should start from her own state," Urmila told Mumbai Tak.

Support kept coming in for Matondkar from film as well as political circles, after actress Kangana Ranaut called her a soft porn star in a TV interview. Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who had a series of hits with Urmila, tweeted: "Not wanting to get into slanging matches with anyone, I believe that Urmila Matondkar has more than proved her versatile talent in enacting such diversely complex roles as in RANGEELA, SATYA, KAUN, BHOOT, EK HASEENA THI etc."

Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant took to Twitter to "condemn reprehensible remarks" by Kangana.