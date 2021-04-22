Amul Praises India's Vaccination Drive for Everyone Above 18 With a Punny Cartoon

Whether it’s a celebration or a tragedy, Amul finds the most ingenious ways to venerate the occasion. The dairy brand took to their social media profiles to hail the Indian government decision to extend its vaccination drive for everyone above the age of 18. Amul’s latest cartoon featured the move, amid the rising second wave of Covid-19 infections in the country and is seen as a key step to reverse the rising tide of the pandemic infections. The dairy giant lost no time and put out an advertisement to capture the nation’s mood. Amul used their trademark wordplay which showed a healthcare professional and a young adult at a vaccination centre. On both Instagram and Twitter, the company along the cartoon ran a tagline that read as, "No waiteen if you’re eighteen”.

See it here:

#Amul Topical: CoVid 19 vaccine for all above 18 to begin soon! pic.twitter.com/7uCAgtBJeN— Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) April 20, 2021

Fans poured in their love and appreciation for the illustration with likes and comments.

The diary brand had also featured the vaccination drive in its advertisement earlier when the country started phase 2 of the nationwide campaign. The second phase covered people between60 years of age and those above 45 with co-morbidities.

However, the latest move to inoculate anyone above 18 eligible to be vaccinated from May 1 onwards comes after a meeting by the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Central government’s move comes after the country being ravaged by a surge in novel coronavirus cases. The move allows them to open up vaccination beyond the current cut-off age and allow manufacturers to release around 50 per cent of doses to the open market.

The decision also allows states to acquire additional doses of vaccines directly from manufacturers as it overrides the present rule of the Centre controlling all aspects of the vaccination drive. Additionally, private hospitals too can buy supplies out of the 50 percent quota at prices fixed by the manufacturers.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here