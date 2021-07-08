'Har Andaz ka Leader': Amul Topical Pays Touching Tribute to Superstar Dilip Kumar

The Indian film industry went through a shock on Wednesday, July 7 as legendary actor Dilip Kumar took his last breath. He was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai after complaining of breathlessness. Amul took an initiative to pay tribute to the actor in their unique way. Remembering some of the best works of the veteran actor, Amul posted a tributeon its official Instagram account. The write up was also to some of his finest projects of the actor, including Vidhaata, Aadmi and Ganga-Jamuna. It read, “Ganga bhi, Jamuna bhi, Aadmi bhi, Vidhaata bhi, Har Andaz ka Leader. (Ganga, Jamuna, Aadmi, Vidhaata, a leader of all kinds)"

The post had black and white drawings of some epic characters played by Kumar with Amul’s logo and the actor’s name, along with the years of his life (1922 to 2021) written on it. The actor left us at the age of 98. The official information about the veteran’s demise was given on his official Twitter handle by his family friend, Faisal Farooqui. Kumar was married to Saira Banu, 22 years his junior, who worked with him in movies like Sagina Mahato, Duniya, Bairaag and Gopi. The couple tied the knot in October 1966.

The veteran earned huge name and fame in the Hindi film industry. He was famous for the characters he played as tragic heroes in the films Andaz, Baabul, Jogan, Deedar and Mela. The actor had a six decades long career and his last film was Qila in 1998. He was honoured with a number of awards like Padma Vibhushan in 2015, Padma Bhushan in 1991 and Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994. He was the first actor to receive best actor award at Filmfare for Azad in 1956.

In 1993, Kumar was honoured with the Filmfare lifetime achievement award. His death will has been a huge loss for the film industry but he will be remembered forthe amazing work that he has done.

