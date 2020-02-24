English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Amul Welcomes US President Donald Trump to ‘Ahmedabad’ with Traditional ‘Namaske’

The doodle shows President Donald Trump with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the famous Amul girl, writing, 'Namaske President Trump! Traditional Indian Welcome'.

US President Donald Trump has started his two-day India visit on Monday, February 24, with Ahmedabad as his first stop. To mark his arrival, Indian dairy brand Amul has shared a doodle captioning it, “#Amul Topical: Hon. President of USA visits Ahmedabad!”

The doodle shows President Donald Trump with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the famous Amul girl, writing, “Namaske President Trump! Traditional Indian Welcome”.

Twitter appreciated the creativity calling it “amazing”.

The dairy brand is known for its doodle on several trending socio-economic and political issues.

On his maiden trip to India, Donald Trump is accompanied with his wife Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

The President along with First Lady paid a visit to Sabarmati Ashram before heading for his road-show, followed by the 'Namaste Trump' event at Motera Stadium.

Addressing the event, the US President heaped praised on PM Modi. He also announced that the US will seal defence deals worth $3 billion on Tuesday.

He will be visiting the iconic monument of love Taj Mahal in Agra, along with Melania.

On Tuesday, Trump will meet President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhawan and he will hold talks with PM Modi at the Hyderabad House.


