Amul's Doodle 'Game of Debt' Inspired By Korean Show 'Squid Game' Goes Viral

Amul has created a name for itself by its witty and pithy commentary on popular culture through its doodles. Its latest creation ‘Game of Debt’ is a tribute to the hit Korean survival game show Squid Game on Netflix. The show has also attracted the attention of former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos who praised Netflix co-CEOs Hastings and Ted Sarandos.

The cartoon by Amul features two people clad in pink jumpsuits and in the middle, another person dressed in a green-and-white tracksuit raises a buttered toast. It is said that the person in the middle is a popular character named Seong Gi-hun in the show. The buttered toast symbolises Dalgona candy popularised by the show.

Here is the post:

Amul uploaded ‘Game of Debt’ with the description: “#Amul Topical: Survival drama TV series gains huge popularity!" The uploaded cartoon has grabbed over 62,000 likes.

The South Korean series is believed to be a commentary on the economic condition and struggles of the people of South Korea. 456 persons, who are crushed with crippling debt and have no way to get back on their feet are approached by a mysterious salesman, who offers them a chance to participate in a game whose winning prize is 45.6 billion South Korean Won. They are taken to a mysterious place, guarded by masked strangers.

The first round starts off with a simplistic children’s game and it is announced that the ones failing to cross the finishing line will be eliminated, while the others will be qualified for the next. The people breaking the rules of the games would also be eliminated. So far so good. However, one crucial detail is left out which the participants figure out while playing the game. Here, elimination means death.

