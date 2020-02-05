Amul's 'Homecoming Snack' Ad on Coronavirus Outbreak Triggers Twitter Debate
The poster reads, 'Amul, Homecoming Snack' and seems to depict the Indians evacuated from Wuhan on Air India flights.
(Image credit: Twitter)
A recent advertisement of the Indian dairy brand Amul has triggered a debate on social media for attempting to commercialize the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus, that has spread from China.
While the world continued to grapple with the outbreak in two dozen countries with the death toll in China nearing 500, Amul's viral advertisement shows the Amul girl along with her friends wearing masks and walking out of an Indian flight with a red tail.
The image is rhetorical of India's evacuation of its 650 nationals, from China's Wuhan province. They have been recently been evacuated from the country in Air India flights and kept in quarantine.
The poster reads, 'Amul, Homecoming Snack'.
#Amul Topical: Coronavirus outbreak - Indians evacuated from China! pic.twitter.com/KM6RH35AAS— Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) February 4, 2020
On one side the post went on to draw criticism, with India singer Sona Mohapatra saying the ad was in 'bad taste'.
in bad taste. pic.twitter.com/nw4WA7lBGd— ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) February 5, 2020
Oh, c'mon Amul— db (not relational) (@dheerajbatra) February 4, 2020
Yeh iss sheher ko wuhan kya?— SEA MAN (@SeaaaaMannnn) February 4, 2020
Amul... Har cheez mein taang adaaye !— (@mfjanwari) February 5, 2020
@Amul_Coop in bad taste indeed.— SHASHANK JAIN (@J_Shasha) February 5, 2020
While many agreed with Mohapatra's criticism, others nevertheless lauded the ad for its harmless wit and 'creativity'.
East or West, North or South, Amul cartons are the best— ∆ (@useledbulb) February 4, 2020
I find nothing objectionable. Good Job Amul India.— Sachin Not Out (@SachinM879) February 4, 2020
Awesome advertisement! Hats off to this creativity!— Hemal (@007_hemal) February 4, 2020
whats bad in this?— Max Payne (@Chirag18_11) February 5, 2020
