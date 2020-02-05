Amul's 'Homecoming Snack' Ad on Coronavirus Outbreak Triggers Twitter Debate

A recent advertisement of the Indian dairy brand Amul has triggered a debate on social media for attempting to commercialize the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus, that has spread from China.

While the world continued to grapple with the outbreak in two dozen countries with the death toll in China nearing 500, Amul's viral advertisement shows the Amul girl along with her friends wearing masks and walking out of an Indian flight with a red tail.

The image is rhetorical of India's evacuation of its 650 nationals, from China's Wuhan province. They have been recently been evacuated from the country in Air India flights and kept in quarantine.

The poster reads, 'Amul, Homecoming Snack'.

On one side the post went on to draw criticism, with India singer Sona Mohapatra saying the ad was in 'bad taste'.

While many agreed with Mohapatra's criticism, others nevertheless lauded the ad for its harmless wit and 'creativity'.

