Amul’s Lauds New Zealand’s First Indian-origin Minister Priyanca Radhakrishnan With Inspiring Doodle

Indian-origin politician Priyanca Radhakrishnan on Monday became the first Indian-New-Zealand woman to be inducted into reelected Labour Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Labour Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern who also unveiled a revamped cabinet that she has described as "incredibly diverse".

Radhakrishnan was showered with praises and congratulations on social media from all quarters including Congress MP Shashi Tharoor for creating history. Now, Dairy company Amul has always marked important milestones in their own unique style, by creating an Amul graphic. It didn't disappoint this time either and created an inspiring graphic dedicated to the Kiwi leader.

#Amul Topical: First generation immigrant becomes New Zealand’s first ever Indian origin minister! pic.twitter.com/zrEYEuZy1P — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) November 3, 2020

The inspiring graphic was shared by the Dairy company on their Instagram and Twitter handles and captioned, “First generation immigrant becomes New Zealand’s first ever Indian origin minister!”

“Immigrant achievement" is written on the text written atop the image. The graphic shows Radhakrishnan standing with the Amul girl. The text at the bottom of the photo reads, “It’s Radha wonderful”.

The graphic was applauded by several Twitter users with many saying this was again a masterpiece, adding to the already unique list of such doodles from Amul.

Whoever writes your advertising copy is a genius. Topical and to the point. Congrats on yet another great ad! — Anjana Karumathil (@akarumathil) November 3, 2020

The graphic on Instagram has over 3,000 likes. One user commented, "Ohh @amul_india on point everytime!!!

Radhakrishnan, 41, was born to R Radhakrishnan, an IIT alumnus from Kerala's Ernakulam district. She then went on to pursue higher education, first in Singapore and then New Zealand where she pursued a masters degree in Development Studies from the University of Wellington.

In 2006, Radhakrishnan joined the left-leaning Labour party in the country and in 2017, became an MP in Ardern's party. A two-time MP, Radhakrishnan has spent 14 years as a Labour Party leader.