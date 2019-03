The best thing I've seen on Twitter this week! Kudos to the Amul PR and advertising team for producing the most relevant and delightful content! — Pragya Chauhan (@pragya2810) March 2, 2019

Amul always manages to get it right when it comes to making sensible yet touching advertisements and its latest video ad celebrating Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Vartaman is yet another example.On Friday, the pilot returned to India after a 60-hours stay in Pakistan's custody. Never one to shy away from expressing its feelings, India reacted to the homecoming by celebrating the brave pilot through songs, posters, slogans, advertisements and more.And one of the best came from none other than the Indian dairy giant Amul.After releasing one of its signature Amul girl print cartoons to mark the homecoming, the dairy cooperative has now released a video advertisement on the 'mooch' - the moustache. In the days following his capture on Wednesday, Abhinandan's full handlebar moustache became symbolic of the bravery and tenacity of the Indian armed forces.Amul posted the ad on Twitter on Mar 2 with the caption, "#Amul Mooch: To Abhinandan from Amul!". Within just 24 hours the video has over 170,000 views and over 3,000 likes.Twitter was elated with Amul for coming up with the video and complimented it on its swift production and relevant content.On Wednesday, Pakistan released videos of the Tamil Nadu based wing commander firmly responding to questions by Pakistani authorities. The cool and calculated responses made by the pilot in the face of adversity won hearts across the country. And with the Amul ad, people have started posting photos of their own Abhinandan-styled moustaches.In fact, moustaches are traditionally associated with bravery and masculinity in India, especially among the armed forces. Recently, authorities in the Provincial Armed Constabulary in Uttar Pradesh increased the 'reward' it gave to police officers with robust moustaches from Rs 50 to Rs 250.Previously, Amul had also put out a cartoon to commemorate Abhinandan's return.