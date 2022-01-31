Amul's 'Wordle' Ad Wins Hearts Online But a Few are Bothered by a Tiny Oversight

Amul’s latest ad featuring the internet’s latest viral sensation Wordle, a word-guessing game, is winning hearts. The creative shows the Amul girl holding a smartphone with the familiar green grids of the game that read: “Makes Bread Great". The brand is known for its ability to cash in on latest trends to make their ads more appealing, and this time too, it did not fail. Take a look at the ad here:

“#Amul Topical: The web based word game that’s become a viral sensation!"

#Amul Topical: The web based word game that’s become a viral sensation! pic.twitter.com/PS1lcIENWZ— Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) January 27, 2022

Netiens who love both Amul and Wordle had good things to say about the ad.

“Only Amul. You have my word(le)."

“Has to be one of the most consistently on-point ad series - incredible to maintain such a wonderful run across copywriters & generations. Thank you & take a bow."

Has to be one of the most consistently on-point ad series - incredible to maintain such a wonderful run across copywriters & generations 🌟Thank you & take a bow @Amul_Coop#Amul https://t.co/JZ7q7ts51W— Raj D (@myndfully) January 29, 2022

“Always Amazed…"

“Amul copywriters get it right once again!"

Amul copywriters get it right once again! https://t.co/V8IGpq62eX— Arun Iyer (@arun_s_i) January 29, 2022

“Always the best of ads."

Always the best of ads👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/IrSyfk0Ea9— Rohit 🕉♎🇮🇳🇺🇸 (@_IamRPd) January 28, 2022

“I salute this copywriter."

I salute this copywriter. https://t.co/oJ48o4x025— Khaver خاور (@thekarachikid) January 28, 2022

“Marketing is something, which one can learn from amul, for sure!"

Marketing is something, which one can learn from amul, for sure! https://t.co/ICzZN3aXR9— Shubham Kumar Gupta (@skguptaa_) January 28, 2022

“Super creative!!"

However, a few were not impressed by the random colours on keyboard.

“This would’ve been the best thing Amul has done in a very long time, advertising-wise, if not for the completely random selection of colours on the keyboard. Attention to detail matters."

This would've been the best thing Amul has done in a very long time, advertising-wise, if not for the completely random selection of colours on the keyboard.Attention to detail matters. https://t.co/AT8LRe3FQV — Sumant (@sumants) January 28, 2022

“that wrongly highlighted keypad is what bothers me."

that wrongly highlighted keypad is what bothers me. https://t.co/MpWeCq9t3R— \evitcepsrep\ thomo - kool pillerdachan simp acc (@irithika_) January 28, 2022

“Nice. But the thing that really caught my eye is - why are I P C & N in green at the bottom??"

Nice.But the thing that really caught my eye is - why are I P C & N in green at the bottom?? https://t.co/YG43oiCPSW — Chatura Padaki (@chaturap) January 28, 2022

In a similar outing earlier, Amul paid a tribute to Korean survival game show Squid Game on Netflix through its doodle ‘Game of Debt’. The cartoon by Amul featured two people clad in pink jumpsuits and in the middle, another person dressed in a green-and-white tracksuit raises a buttered toast. It is said that the person in the middle is a popular character named Seong Gi-hun in the show. The buttered toast symbolises Dalgona candy popularised by the show.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.