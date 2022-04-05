Amy Schumer Reveals the Alec Baldwin Joke That Did Not Make it to Oscars 2022

Amy Schumer wore the hat of the host for the Oscars 2022, along with two of her companions, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall. The comedian, ever since the event and the slap-involving fiasco, did not make a public appearance until her latest stand-up show where she opened up about everything that went into holding the Academy Awards 2022. In her set that she performed at a packed house at Mirage Theatre in Las Vegas on April 2, Amy, apart from talking about the Will Smith-Chris Rock altercation, also mentioned that she was advised, and subsequently not allowed to say a few jokes that she brought to the stage under her sleeves, on TV.

“I do not even know what to say about the Oscars. I have no jokes about it. I was kind of feeling myself…and then all of a sudden, Ali was making his way up, Schumer said, referring to the time Smith played the character of the famed boxer in the movie Ali, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. She added, “All I can say is that it was really sad, and I think it says so much about toxic masculinity.”

Then, the ‘Life & Beth’ star jumped on to the jokes that were banned from the event. Addressing the punchlines, she further said, “It was really upsetting, but I think the best way to comfort ourselves would be for me to say the Oscar jokes that I wasn’t allowed to say on TV.”

The set that, according to Schumer, her lawyer advised not to say on TV, included jabs at Hollywood actors, including James Franco and the sexual misconduct allegations against him, and the accident, involving Alec Baldwin, that took place at the sets of Rust in August last year.

“Don’t Look Up is the name of a movie, more like don’t look down the barrel of Alec Baldwin’s shotgun,” said Schumer while delivering the joke. “I wasn’t allowed to say any of that but you can just come up and (slap) someone,” the comedian said before moving on to the rest of her set.

