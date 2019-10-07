An Adelaide Lyrebird's Impressive Mimicking Skills Have Captured the Internet's Attention

With their skills to mimic voices, Lyrebird has always left humans curious and amazed. For years, these birds are known for mimicking various sounds.

Similar news has left the netizens amazed once again, after a fascinating video of a Lyrebird went viral on the Internet. The video shows the Australian bird mimicking sounds of various other birds. What’s more surprising is its ability to mimic man-made noises.

The video was shared on Facebook by video and photo group ‘Four Fingers Photography’. As mentioned, it was shot at Adelaide Zoo, based in Adelaide, Australia. The Australia-based photographer also shared the video on YouTube.

The video features a Lyrebird, sitting on a railing at the Adelaide Zoo in South Australia. The bird can be seen mimicking a number of voices, including camera shutter, car alarms and laser beams. The video was shared on Twitter by user Ketan Joshi, who shared it with the caption, “This Lyrebird video starts off pretty amazing and gets extremely intense in the third act.”

This Lyrebird video via @abcadelaide starts off pretty amazing and gets extremely intense in the third act https://t.co/IVQEE3PBS2 pic.twitter.com/D0LFt8Efvn — Ketan Joshi (@KetanJ0) October 4, 2019

The video has since then garnered several thousand likes and views on Twitter.

Here are some of the responses to the video:

I used to hear sounds of a cat being tortured and kids laughing in our backyard, I would run outside to yell at the kids, only to see a lyrebird sitting in the tree laughing at me, it got me several times. — Polianna Pessimist (@PoliPessimist) October 4, 2019

I highly recommend the series on ABC Off Track podcast about lyrebirds for anyone fascinated by them! — 💧Tracey 🌏😭🐨🌱🌈⛰️🚵‍♀️ (@traceanalysis) October 4, 2019

yes, and is the camera shutter noise "handed down".. not many around these days — grace pettigrew (@broomstick33) October 4, 2019

They used to have a Lyre bird whose enclosure was near some construction at the zoo. It could do drills, jackhammers and all sorts of noises.Saw this one not long ago at the zoo. The camera shutter noises are on point. — ✋🏻 Dayne Eckermann (@dayne_eckermann) October 4, 2019

It is to be noted that Lyrebird is known for its incredible skill to accurately mimic sounds of the surroundings they inhabit. The birds are endemic to Australia. They have a complex syrinx-the vocal organ in birds, which give them the capacity to mimic.

