2-min read

An Adelaide Lyrebird's Impressive Mimicking Skills Have Captured the Internet's Attention

The video shows the Australian bird mimicking sounds of various other birds. What’s more surprising is its ability to mimic man-made noises.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 7, 2019, 12:01 PM IST
An Adelaide Lyrebird's Impressive Mimicking Skills Have Captured the Internet's Attention
Screenshot from video uploaded by Four Finger Photography | YouTube.

With their skills to mimic voices, Lyrebird has always left humans curious and amazed. For years, these birds are known for mimicking various sounds.

Similar news has left the netizens amazed once again, after a fascinating video of a Lyrebird went viral on the Internet. The video shows the Australian bird mimicking sounds of various other birds. What’s more surprising is its ability to mimic man-made noises.

The video was shared on Facebook by video and photo group ‘Four Fingers Photography’. As mentioned, it was shot at Adelaide Zoo, based in Adelaide, Australia. The Australia-based photographer also shared the video on YouTube.

The video features a Lyrebird, sitting on a railing at the Adelaide Zoo in South Australia. The bird can be seen mimicking a number of voices, including camera shutter, car alarms and laser beams. The video was shared on Twitter by user Ketan Joshi, who shared it with the caption, “This Lyrebird video starts off pretty amazing and gets extremely intense in the third act.”

The video has since then garnered several thousand likes and views on Twitter.

Here are some of the responses to the video:

It is to be noted that Lyrebird is known for its incredible skill to accurately mimic sounds of the surroundings they inhabit. The birds are endemic to Australia. They have a complex syrinx-the vocal organ in birds, which give them the capacity to mimic.

