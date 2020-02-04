Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

An Aircraft is in Danger Every 10 Days Due to Stray Birds and Dogs at Goa Airport

Since 2014 till date, there have been 224 scares involving civilian flights, most of them involving eagles, pigeons, kites, owls, crows, even peacocks and stray dogs near the runway.

IANS

Updated:February 4, 2020, 4:07 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
An Aircraft is in Danger Every 10 Days Due to Stray Birds and Dogs at Goa Airport
Image for representation | Credit: Reuters

Every ten days, at least one civilian aircraft landing or taking off at Goa's Dabolim International Airport faces dangers involving birds or stray dogs near the runway, according to documents tabled by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in the state Legislative Assembly during the ongoing budget session.

Since January 1, 2014 till date, there have been 224 scares involving civilian flights, most of them involving eagles, pigeons, kites, owls, crows, even peacocks and stray dogs near the runway, states data submitted to the state government by the Indian Navy, from whose base the airport functions from.

In November 2019, a MiG-29K fighter jet had crashed soon after take-off from the Goa airport following a bird-hit.

In September last year, stray dogs forced an Air Asia flight to Delhi to abort take-off after air traffic control personnel spotted stray dogs on the runway.

In August 2019, an Air India flight, while attempting to land at Dabolim at night, was forced also to abort landing after the pilot spotted stray dogs meandering on the runway.

The Indian Navy has already complained to the local panchayats in the vicinity of the airport to clear garbage dumped in open areas.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also said in his written reply, that several other measures had been taken by the Indian Navy to prevent bird or stray dog related mishaps, including deploying bird and dog chasers near the runway, frequent patrols and use of technological aides for dog and bird scaring, including thunder boom devices.

The Chief Minister said the Indian Navy is undertaking "systematic control of dog population in association with department of animal husbandry and veterinary services".

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram