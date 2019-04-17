English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ambulance Rushes Infant From Mangaluru to Trivandrum. But Why is it Live on Facebook?
The child was undergoing treatment for a heart condition in Mangaluru, and now has to be transferred to a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram in order to undergo surgery and further treatment.
The child was undergoing treatment for a heart condition in Mangaluru, and now has to be transferred to a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram in order to undergo surgery and further treatment.
Loading...
A 15-day-old infant, who requires heart valve surgery, is travelling from Mangaluru to Thiruvananthapuram, and the journey is being telecast live on Facebook. In order to reach the destination, the child will have to cross over 600 km and 12 districts. That can take up to 15 hours, owing to the congested roads and heavy traffic on the way.
But the efforts of the Child Protect Team, an NGO, may very well reduce the travel time to 10 hours. The idea is to inform the viewers about the route to be taken by the ambulance the child is being transferred in, so that volunteers and locals can clear traffic and make way for the family.
The child was undergoing treatment for a heart condition in Mangaluru, and now has to be transferred to the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology in Thiruvananthapuram in order to undergo surgery and further treatment.
The NGO is not leaving any stones unturned in order to ensure that the infant reaches the hospital on time. Volunteers have been sent out to all 12 districts, in order to coordinate with the police and garner the support of the locals.
The journey began at 11 am, on Tuesday. Ever since the team went live on Facebook, at least 8,000 viewers have tuned in to watch the telecast. The idea to get social media involved was quite a brilliant one, since a lot of people are logged in throughout the day and such a story is captivating enough to get viewers hooked instantly.
Positive comments poured in once the NGO went live. However, some questioned why an air ambulance had not been opted for. The NGO has offered an explanation for the same.
The child could not be transferred in an air ambulance owing to breathing troubles; moreover, the entire process and the costs involved proved to be too cumbersome for the family. Travelling at night would have been preferable since the hassles involved were comparatively less. But the child was not stable enough to be transferred on Monday.
The NGO's official page reports that this has proved to be immensely helpful since a lot of people have stepped up to cooperate. Even the Kerala government came forward to ensure that the family receives all the help and support they need.
But the efforts of the Child Protect Team, an NGO, may very well reduce the travel time to 10 hours. The idea is to inform the viewers about the route to be taken by the ambulance the child is being transferred in, so that volunteers and locals can clear traffic and make way for the family.
The child was undergoing treatment for a heart condition in Mangaluru, and now has to be transferred to the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology in Thiruvananthapuram in order to undergo surgery and further treatment.
The NGO is not leaving any stones unturned in order to ensure that the infant reaches the hospital on time. Volunteers have been sent out to all 12 districts, in order to coordinate with the police and garner the support of the locals.
The journey began at 11 am, on Tuesday. Ever since the team went live on Facebook, at least 8,000 viewers have tuned in to watch the telecast. The idea to get social media involved was quite a brilliant one, since a lot of people are logged in throughout the day and such a story is captivating enough to get viewers hooked instantly.
Positive comments poured in once the NGO went live. However, some questioned why an air ambulance had not been opted for. The NGO has offered an explanation for the same.
The child could not be transferred in an air ambulance owing to breathing troubles; moreover, the entire process and the costs involved proved to be too cumbersome for the family. Travelling at night would have been preferable since the hassles involved were comparatively less. But the child was not stable enough to be transferred on Monday.
The NGO's official page reports that this has proved to be immensely helpful since a lot of people have stepped up to cooperate. Even the Kerala government came forward to ensure that the family receives all the help and support they need.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Ground Report: Decoding The Pulse Of Aligarh
-
Tuesday 16 April , 2019
Ground Report: BJP vs BJD, Who Has The Edge In Odisha?
-
Tuesday 16 April , 2019
Major Fire At Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, Main Structure ‘Saved’
-
Monday 15 April , 2019
War Of Words: Political Turmoil Over Azam Khan’s Derogatory Comment On Jaya Prada
-
Saturday 13 April , 2019
100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
Ground Report: Decoding The Pulse Of Aligarh
Tuesday 16 April , 2019 Ground Report: BJP vs BJD, Who Has The Edge In Odisha?
Tuesday 16 April , 2019 Major Fire At Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, Main Structure ‘Saved’
Monday 15 April , 2019 War Of Words: Political Turmoil Over Azam Khan’s Derogatory Comment On Jaya Prada
Saturday 13 April , 2019 100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Redmi Note 7 Open Sales Begin in India via Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home Stores: Price, Specifications And More
- Sonam Kapoor Gives a Befitting Reply to Online Troll Calling Her a 'Flop Actor'
- Priyanka Chopra Flashes Belly Ring While Sporting Crop Top & Chequered Coat
- Donald Trump Says He Can Fix 737 Max by Rebranding the Airplane, Boeing Says No
- NASA’s TESS Discovers First Earth-Sized Alien World, 53 Light Years Away
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results