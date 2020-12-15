An American Man Asked What He Should Know Before Marrying an Indian Woman. Redditors Say 'Family'

Knowing a person one wants to marry is important, but knowing their family and culture becomes equally important. And if a person is marrying someone from another country, this becomes crucial only. This is what concerned an American guy who is dating an Indian woman and is set to marry her.

He wants to miss no chance to impress her parents whom he will be meeting soon. Even though the meeting was scheduled for earlier this year, but pandemic flushed his plan, like it did for all of us this year. This man has been with his Indian girlfriend for four years after she moved to USA for her studies. He is now seeking suggestions and information that he should keep in mind before meeting her future in-laws, if all goes well.

He took to Reddit to ask Indian there what all he should keep in mind before meeting her parents.

"I know my fiancee, but she's made a concerted effort to become more American than Indian since moving to the US. So I don't know much about Indian culture. What should I know before marrying her?," he posted on Reddit.

And the comment section to this is a treasure trove, people are pouring their hearts out to suggest him things.

"Indians in general, and women in particular have a big place in their lives for family. Family meaning not just parents and siblings but also siblings-in-law, uncles, aunts, cousins, their in-laws and so forth. Not necessarily a bad thing but can come as a shock for people from other cultures. Family is a big part of pretty much every decision: money, buying a car or a home, having children, vacations ...(sic)," wrote (or warned) one.

"You don't marry an Indian man/woman, you marry the whole freaking tribe," said another and we can't agree less. The word echoes through the comment section of this post.

There have been some mean comments too, but 'family'has been the unanimous call. And that is right too. Families play a big role in the lives of Desis, even though not as exaggerated as Sooraj Barjatiya's family dramas.