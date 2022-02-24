An Artist Imagined Leonardo Da Vinci, Mona Lisa Using AI and Results are Fascinating

Development in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI) signals what our future may look like, but a shrewd usage of this technology is also giving us a glimpse of the glorious past. Artist Hidreley Diao’s Instagram posts will show you how iconic historical figures would have looked like if they were alive today. Diao, who is a contributor to the online magazine Bored Panda, used a combination of photoshop and three other softwares – FaceApp, Gradiente and Remini – to create his illustrations.

If you were wondering what historical figures like Joan of Arc would have looked like if they were alive today, Diao’s recent work might give you a better idea. Diao’s work adds the human element to these larger-than-life historical figures whose stories have been passed down from generations. The teenage French fighter Joan of Arc who fought for the French king disguised as a man only to be burnt at the stake in the 15th century may have just been a regular girl in modern times. Diao’s illustration shows Joan as a girl wearing a short bob-cut hairstyle with bangs.

The Brazilian artist also deployed his AI knowledge to reconstruct the Italian polymath Leonardo Da Vinci. In an Instagram post shared on January 1, Diao shared the modern version of Leonardo who wore a button-down shirt and sported all white hair and a beard.

In another Instagram post, Diao showcased the AI version of famous Egyptian monarch Queen Nefertiti. The queen of Egypt and wife of King Akhenaton played a prominent role in changing Egypt's traditional polytheistic religion to one that was monotheistic, worshipping the sun god known as Aton in the 14th century. Sharing the post on Instagram, Diao re-ignited his viewers’ imagination of the past as he asked, “What if Queen Nefertiti lived in our day?”

It is not just historical figures that interest Diao’s creative endeavours but several cartoon characters as well. Diao has shared the AI recreations of several cartoon characters as real-life humans. From Disney princess Jasmine to Princess Moana, all look pretty much real.

Have you checked Diao’s Instagram posts yet?

