3-min read

An Asian YouTuber Walked into McDonald's to find Posters of ONLY Americans. So This is What He Did.

A prank done right.

Parth Sharma | News18.com

Updated:September 5, 2018, 9:36 AM IST
An Asian YouTuber Walked into McDonald's to find Posters of ONLY Americans. So This is What He Did.
(Image: Twitter/@Jevholution)
Have you ever bothered to observe the posters hung up at many fast food restaurants and noticed the wide-tooth smiles of the people on the poster pretending to enjoy their meal like its the best thing ever?

YouTuber Jevh Maravilla, living in Houston, Texas noticed that the walls of McDonald's were decked with posters of white Americans who were flashing their bright smiles and enjoying their Happy meals. Jevh realised that there was little to no Asian representation in the media (To All The Boys I've Loved Before is NOT the only representation of Asian community that is needed in the media) and decided to create a fake poster of himself and his friend Christian and hang the poster on an empty wall in a Mcdonald's outlet.

But first, they needed to come up with a plan. They decided to take a picture of themselves enjoying a burger and french fries in a school setting, bought a Mcdonald's uniform for $7 and using some basic photoshop edited the picture to match it with the posters in the Mcdonald's store.

On the D-day, Jevh and his friends went to the Mcdonald's store and when no one was looking, they hung up the poster on the empty wall. So easy, eh?

The story does not end there. It's been over 50 days and the picture is very much still there.

And people, amazed at Jevh's prank, are now asking Mcdonald's to buy the rights to the poster and use it in all of their restaurants.































And now everyone waits for McDonald's to make their move.
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

