An Asteroid Will Zoom Past Earth in September and it Will be Closer Than the Moon

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has observed an asteroid that is going to pass by the Earth. The more concerning thing here is the fact that it will pass at a closer distance than the moon. This is expected to happen by September.

NASA has already listed this on the Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS)'s 'Close Approaches'. As explained by CNEOS, near-Earth Objects are primarily comets and asteroids that are nudged by the gravitational attraction of surrounding planets into the sun's orbits. This allows them to fly near the Earth. Usually comets are formed in a cold outer planetary system, while the majority of the asteroids are formed inside the solar system between Mars and Jupiter’s orbits.

According to the database The 2011 ES4 will pass by the earth on September 1, 2020 at 10:49 A.M. Eastern Time. The asteroid is going to fly by at about 44,618 miles. The distance between the moon and earth is approximately 238,855 miles.

Further, the CNEOS has put The 2011 ES4 in the Apollo asteroid category. These types of asteroids have a significantly wide orbit around the Earth and the sun. The asteroid’s intersection with Earth’s orbit happens often as it completes revolving around the sun.

The space agency has called The 2011 ES4 as 'potentially hazardous’ but has not found any threat because of its small diameter.