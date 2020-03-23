An Australian Zoo is Live Streaming its Animals to Lift Your Mood During Coronavirus Lockdown

Coronavirus outbreak has become a global concern. The pandemic has created an atmosphere of fear. With the death toll across the globe spiking up daily, people have self-isolated themselves.

In times of crisis situation, the Melbourne zoo and Werribee Open Range Zoo have come up with an idea to cheer people up.

Both the zoos have started live streaming services so that people at large can watch their favourite animals and lift their moods.

Taking to their website, Melbourne zoo wrote:

“We're live streaming our zoo so you can enjoy #AnimalsAtHome. We’ve set up a few live stream cameras from Melbourne Zoo and Werribee Open Range Zoo, so you can enjoy the zoo from anywhere. Can’t see them? That’s because our animals live in areas that are much bigger than what a camera can capture and they have the choice to wander wherever they please. Check back in later to spot them”.

Currently, they have installed cams at snow leopard cub enclosure. They have installed two cameras, one inside the cub and the other one is outside the cub.

You can watch the live stream here.