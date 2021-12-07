An Autism-rights Advocate, a Human Rights Activist: Meet the Indians on BBC 100 Women List

BBC just released its list of 100 inspiring and influential women from around the world for 2021, and two Indians are part of the list. The first woman is Mugdha Kalra who is an autism-rights activist and co-founder of ‘Not That Different’. The second woman who found a place in the list is Manjula Pradeep, a lawyer and activist working for the upliftment of marginalised communities. BBC describes Mugdha as “An autism-rights activist and mother to a 12-year-old who is on the autism spectrum. Mugdha Kalra co-founded Not That Different, a child-led movement that focuses on inclusion and understanding ‘neurodiversity’. She is behind a one-of-a-kind comic strip aimed at helping all children better understand autism and making them allies of their neurodiverse friends."

On her website, Mugdha says that she specialises in content curation, feature writing, fiction and screenplay writing, reporting and news presenting. She says: “I am a special needs mom and for me, my child is the most perfect kid there ever can be. And while I love him and accept him and enable him to be the best of what he can be, I can’t promise him a world that does the same. ‘Not That Different’ for me is that movement that your child will lead for making a better more compassionate and inclusive world for my child. We all need to understand that neurodiversity is not a handicap, but just a reflection that people exist in different ways with differently wired brains."

Introducing Manjula Pradeep, BBC wrote: “From a Dalit family from Gujarat, Manjula Pradeep is known for her work against caste and gender discrimination. She served as executive director of the Navsarjan Trust, India’s largest organisation for the rights of Dalits (formerly known as untouchables)." She has co-founded the National Council of Women Leaders and founded Wise Act of Youth Visioning and Engagement (WAYVE). The latter works for the empowerment of women and youth by building and strengthening their leadership and capabilities. Manjula has been a member of the International Dalit Solidarity Network, highlighting Dalit rights at the UN World Conference Against Racism.

In an interview with Youth ki Awaaz, Manjula had talked about the discrimination faced by Dalit women. She had said: “I grew up with an acute awareness of the discrimination, oppression and violence. As a young activist when I went out into the field, I saw how Dalit women had zero visibility and the most important goal was getting them representation… Back in 1997, I did my first protest for the agricultural labourers in a small town in Padra, Gujarat. We helped them form a union, we informed them about their rights and we took out a rally. We were able to achieve minimum wages for agricultural labourers in 60 villages."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.