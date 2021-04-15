'Stop': Why This Tesla Kept Slamming its Brakes in an Area With No Traffic Lights

Tesla cars are in a league of their own - and the Artificial Intelligence on it is also a league of their own, one which is very human-like. But it does come with glitches sometimes. In August 2020, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has confirmed that the EV maker is working on a neural network (NN) training computer called Dojo to process vast amounts of video data. A neural network is a type of machine learning which models itself after the human brain, creating an artificial neural network that via an algorithm allows the computer to learn by incorporating new data. Musk said ‘Dojo’ would be available in a “limited public release in 6 to 10 weeks.”

But AI isn’t human, and sometimes tiny glitches do happen. A Tesla owner recently shared a unique instance of when his Tesla experienced a ‘glitch’ in its AI.

“My car kept slamming on the brakes in this area with no stop sign. After a few drives I noticed the billboard," wrote Andy Weedman on Twitter, posting a photo. In the photo, no red lights are visible, and the stretch seems free of not just stop signs, but any kind of traffic signals. So what was triggering the car’s AI to stop? The answer: A billboard.

⁦@karpathy⁩ ⁦@elonmusk⁩ ⁦@DirtyTesla⁩ here is a fun edge case. My car kept slamming on the brakes in this area with no stop sign. After a few drives I noticed the billboard. pic.twitter.com/DbANt4yVHG— Andy Weedman (@andyweedman) April 14, 2021

A billboard on the extreme right of the photo reads ‘Stop,’ on it, as part of its advertisement, which ended up triggering the Tesla car.

Musk himself replied to the glitch, sharing the link to a music video, to “Stop… in the name of love."

Exactly! You may have a few bug reports where I cussed at my car after it kept stopping here before I realized what was happening a few days later. Any chance I can give FSD beta a test in this spot?— Andy Weedman (@andyweedman) April 14, 2021

In January 2020, Tesla had come up again with a new feature, which will enable Tesla cars to talk to pedestrians. Tesla cars will now ask pedestrians to get into it or move aside on congested roads. The company had not made it clear whether it will use Artificial Intelligence (AI) or purely an audio player to interact with people on the streets. Asked whether this feature will be added to the sentry mode, an automated video surveillance security measure employed by Tesla cars, Musk replied, “for sure."

