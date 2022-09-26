'An Edible Resume': Woman Prints Her CV on a Cake and Sends it to Nike

In a bizarre incident, a woman recently revealed that she sent her resume to Nike by printing it and putting it up on top of a cake. Taking to her LinkedIn, she posted an image of the same. “A couple of weeks ago I sent my resume on a cake to Nike. Yes, an edible resume on top of a cake. Nike was having a huge celebration for JDI day (Just Do It day). LeBron James, Colin Kaepernick + Other Megastars were at the event. I had done some research and found a division within Nike called Valiant Labs which is a startup incubator for Nike ideas,” she wrote.

She further highlighted how the company was not hiring for any positions on that team, but she wanted to find some way for the team to know who she really was. “What better way than to send a cake to a big party. I was brainstorming with my former colleague Trent Gander. When he said, “Karly do better, this is a creative place, show up in a creative way!” He was right. And then the brainstorming began. How could I get an edible resume on top of a cake delivered to a party (I wasn’t invited to), to THE team I wanted it to go to, from North Carolina all the way to Beaverton, Oregon,” she wrote. Have a look at the cake:

She gave a special mention to Denise Baldwin, who was her Instacart driver that day. “I am so grateful she was. I knew navigating Nike’s large campus was a feat, but combine a giant party with tons of people on top of that adds another layer of complexity to this delivery,” she wrote.

Elaborating further on the story, she said that she talked to Denise on the phone and she said to me, “Karly I know this is important to you, and I will do whatever IT takes to get this cake to where it needs to be.”

When Denise was asked to leave the cake on the table at the front desk she said, “no, I need to see this go in their hands. I promised Karly I would get this cake to the right person.”

Also, Denise navigated the Nike campus, all while having a sleeping child in one arm and a ½ sheet cake in the other.

