'An Excellent Tribute to Bapu': PM Modi Takes to Twitter to Hail 'Fit India' Plog Run

On the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Wednesday, the Narendra Modi-led government organised a 'Fit India Plogging Run' across the country. The run is aimed at promoting the combination of picking up litter while jogging, coming after the announcements related to the 'Fit India Movement' and the 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan'.

PM Modi took to Twitter to share images of people across the nation taking part in the run.

Hailing the participation, Modi used the power of social media to influence his followers to participate in the cleanliness programme.

Great to see this enthusiasm! https://t.co/B4hppt63KB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2019

Excellent tribute to Bapu. Happy to see youngsters participate. https://t.co/i1sDbJwPBu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2019

Thank you Mata @Amritanandamayi Ji. Your inspiring words and support will add immense strength to the Swachh Bharat Mission. https://t.co/FVKlfWjtlR — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2019

