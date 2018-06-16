English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
An Honest and Accurate Review of 'Race 3' Through Salman Khan's Own Tweets
Here's what Salman Khan has to say about his recently released 'Race 3'.
A file photo of actor Salman Khan.
Race 3, starring Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacuqeline Fernandez, Saqib Saleem, Daisy Shah, Freddy Daruwala finally hit the theatres on Friday and is clearly not made for the critics.
"The film has also been released in 3D so you could, for an extra hundred bucks or so, suffer the sheer pointlessness of this movie in an extra, bonus dimension." -- Rajeev Masand, CNNNews18.
"Race 3 unabashedly targets the fans. There isn’t any pretension of logical filmmaking or sound screenplay. It seems Race 3 categorically wants the non-Salman fans to mind their own business." -- Rohit Vats, Hindustan Times.
"The movie is nothing but a recycled bin of too many car chases, explosions, buffed up characters strutting in slo-mo, and wilted lines." -- Shubhra Gupta, The Indian Express.
Considering that most of Khan’s films are strictly meant for his fans, the lack of rationality is what makes them completely worth the experience. Don't get the drift? Race 3 has already raced to become the highest opener of 2018. Because Bhai Roxxxxx.
Since Bhai can do everything (sing, dance, fight, romance, act?) he can surely sit through his action-packed Race 3 and become a film critic too.
15 minutes into Race 3 and...
When the movie is going nowhere but you've to kill time.
Bhai seeing people leave the theatre.
"Please mujhe yahan se jaane do."
Friendship over with science (explains the action sequences). Now Flat Earth Society is bhai's best friend.
Bhai, during the end credits.
Bhai promoting his next Eid release.
Bhai's final review of Race 3.
Bhai's business is bhai's business, none of our bhaisiness.
You can check Divya Pal's Race 3 review here.
honest opinions, healthy criticism r wl cm, batameezeee ka koi role nahi yahaan, twitter mein guss ke bhi chamat maar sakta hun Koi shak?
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 2, 2013
Considering that most of Khan's films are strictly meant for his fans, the lack of rationality is what makes them completely worth the experience. Don't get the drift? Race 3 has already raced to become the highest opener of 2018. Because Bhai Roxxxxx.
Hindustan k peoples mai hai bada dum VANDE MATARAM .
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 26, 2015
Since Bhai can do everything (sing, dance, fight, romance, act?) he can surely sit through his action-packed Race 3 and become a film critic too.
15 minutes into Race 3 and...
Wat is this
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 12, 2014
Sub theek ?
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 28, 2014
Wat if .........
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) October 18, 2010
When the movie is going nowhere but you've to kill time.
Iss flying parindey k feathers gin k batao toh maanu. pic.twitter.com/0xi0pWiBgs
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 13, 2015
Bhai seeing people leave the theatre.
abbe O . u u u aree haan uuuuuu only what didnt u like ? put ur hands dwn chal
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) February 26, 2013
"Please mujhe yahan se jaane do."
Yeh haath mal raha hai ya aap sub ko namaste kar raha hai . pic.twitter.com/ahNneB84NU
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) October 27, 2013
Friendship over with science (explains the action sequences). Now Flat Earth Society is bhai's best friend.
Mujhe toh lagta hai , I feel that the earth is round n flat like roti . Haina ? Bolo bolo
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 28, 2012
Bhai, during the end credits.
Hahahahahahaha hehehehehehe sorry
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) September 27, 2010
Vil b fine in a few days
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) October 12, 2010
Bhai promoting his next Eid release.
Actually I honesty wld wanna b depended on n upon jaise ke Love respect care share trust etc etc God bls n protest us Bus aur kuch nahi.
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 14, 2014
Bhai's final review of Race 3.
Bhishum bhishum dhishum dhishum dhard ahaaaaaaaaaaaaaa dishkayon .
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 20, 2010
Bhai's business is bhai's business, none of our bhaisiness.
Thought for the day . Hmmmmmmmm ahhhhhhhhhhh , jaane do aaj kuch mat soocho .
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 29, 2014
You can check Divya Pal's Race 3 review here.
-
