An Honest and Accurate Review of 'Race 3' Through Salman Khan's Own Tweets

Here's what Salman Khan has to say about his recently released 'Race 3'.

Anurag Verma | News18@kitAnurag

Updated:June 16, 2018, 12:53 PM IST
Race 3, starring Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacuqeline Fernandez, Saqib Saleem, Daisy Shah, Freddy Daruwala finally hit the theatres on Friday and is clearly not made for the critics.

"The film has also been released in 3D so you could, for an extra hundred bucks or so, suffer the sheer pointlessness of this movie in an extra, bonus dimension." -- Rajeev Masand, CNNNews18.

"Race 3 unabashedly targets the fans. There isn’t any pretension of logical filmmaking or sound screenplay. It seems Race 3 categorically wants the non-Salman fans to mind their own business." -- Rohit Vats, Hindustan Times.

"The movie is nothing but a recycled bin of too many car chases, explosions, buffed up characters strutting in slo-mo, and wilted lines." -- Shubhra Gupta, The Indian Express.


Considering that most of Khan’s films are strictly meant for his fans, the lack of rationality is what makes them completely worth the experience. Don't get the drift? Race 3 has already raced to become the highest opener of 2018. Because Bhai Roxxxxx.





Since Bhai can do everything (sing, dance, fight, romance, act?) he can surely sit through his action-packed Race 3 and become a film critic too.

15 minutes into Race 3 and...







When the movie is going nowhere but you've to kill time.





Bhai seeing people leave the theatre.

"Please mujhe yahan se jaane do."





Friendship over with science (explains the action sequences). Now Flat Earth Society is bhai's best friend.

Bhai, during the end credits.





Bhai promoting his next Eid release.





Bhai's final review of Race 3.

Bhai's business is bhai's business, none of our bhaisiness.





You can check Divya Pal's Race 3 review here.

