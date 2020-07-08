An Ice Cream is Accused of Promoting Homosexuality in Russia So Putin Has Been Asked to Ban it

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been asked to ban the sale of a rainbow colour ice-cream that has been accused of secretly promoting homosexuality in the country.

According to reports, MP and the head of Russia's Union of Women, Yekaterina Lakhova, said she believed that the ice cream flavour is "hidden advertising" for the LGBTQI+ movement, and hence used a rainbow flag as its main symbol.

Lakhova also stated that the ice cream could potentially cause Russian children to become "accustomed" to the rainbow flag, which is otherwise restricted by the country's controversial gay propaganda law of 2013.

However, the Chistya Liniya, the ice-cream brand has denied such allegations saying, the colour has nothing to do with the LGBTQIA+ community, and the colours are based on natural dyes.

"For us, the rainbow represents the sunshine after rain, the most beautiful natural phenomenon. We don't see any comparison with the LGBT movement or its symbols," he said.

Although homosexuality isn't a crime in Russia, the federal law of 2013 considers the pubic promotion of homosexuality a crime.

The Gay Propaganda Law, also known as the "anti-gay law" in intended "for the Purpose of Protecting Children from Information Advocating for a Denial of Traditional Family Values". It was unanimously approved by the State on 11 June 2013 and was signed into law by President Vladimir Putin on 30 June 2013.