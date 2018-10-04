GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
An Important Word From 'Crazy Rich Asians' Has Been Removed From its Title in Many Countries

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:October 4, 2018, 5:51 PM IST
An Important Word From 'Crazy Rich Asians' Has Been Removed From its Title in Many Countries
You may have thought a movie title could just speak for itself, but the promoters of 'Crazy Rich Asians' in different countries don't seem to believe in that principle.

The movie, which has been winning hearts even before it's official release because of its Asian cast, and portrayal of Asians in mainstream Hollywood, has got a new title in many countries.

A tweet by movie critic Guy Lodge shows that the movie is simply called 'Crazy Rich' in Switzerland.

While the film kept the original title for its US release, Switzerland isn't the only country where the title of the movie has been changed. In Germany and Italy, the movie has also been changed to 'Crazy Rich.'











Similarly, in Japan, the movie is titled 'Crazy Rich' but with an exclamation mark!





In Hong Kong, it's something even bizarre.





And it just gets weirder from there.







But could be the reason behind cutting a very crucial word out of the title?







And while this could be a possible reason for Asian countries, it still doesn't explain the situation for European ones.
