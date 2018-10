An Important Word From 'Crazy Rich Asians' Has Been Removed From its Title in Many Countries

CRAZY RICH ASIANS has been retitled CRAZY RICH in Switzerland. Hmmmmmmm. pic.twitter.com/xySOzvsePW

— Guy Lodge (@GuyLodge) October 4, 2018



It was retitled 'Crazy & Rich' in Italy



— Federica Battiato (@fedbattiato) October 4, 2018





they did something similar here in italy, where the official title is CRAZY & RICH.

— Giulio M. (@onmargatesands) October 4, 2018



Same here in germany.



— Lukas D (@luckyluggi96) October 4, 2018





same here in Germany. Figures.

— Sina (@SinaManon) October 4, 2018



Same but with '!' in Japan(^^; pic.twitter.com/F0sBSibY3V



— Yuriko Bennett (@anydaynowJP) October 4, 2018





I love that the Japanese title for #CrazyRichAsians is simply “Crazy Rich”, because yeah duh pic.twitter.com/yCiHdHbGWA

— Flopniacki (@Badboijayjay07) August 21, 2018



It’s called “MY SUPER RICH BOYFRIEND” here in Hong Kong lol



— cherry ︽✵︽ (@garethedwarcls) October 4, 2018





they did the same in México, tho i gotta say it makes sense cause "Asiáticos Locos y Millonarios" is quite a mouthful

— jay (@miahansenloves) October 4, 2018



In Brazil there's no Asian as well. It is only "Podre de Ricos" that translate into "Filthy rich".



— walter neto (@wfcneto) October 4, 2018





they must think the word 'Asian' isn't well known. Now it's no closer to being.

— Oisín Share (@oisinshare) October 4, 2018



Tbh I think it’s because a direct translation of “Crazy Rich Asians” would sound odd in Japanese, and also weirdly vague, like a movie set in Paris called “Crazy Rich Europeans”



— Flopniacki (@Badboijayjay07) August 21, 2018



