An Important Word From 'Crazy Rich Asians' Has Been Removed From its Title in Many Countries
Crazy Rich What?
You may have thought a movie title could just speak for itself, but the promoters of 'Crazy Rich Asians' in different countries don't seem to believe in that principle.
The movie, which has been winning hearts even before it's official release because of its Asian cast, and portrayal of Asians in mainstream Hollywood, has got a new title in many countries.
A tweet by movie critic Guy Lodge shows that the movie is simply called 'Crazy Rich' in Switzerland.
While the film kept the original title for its US release, Switzerland isn't the only country where the title of the movie has been changed. In Germany and Italy, the movie has also been changed to 'Crazy Rich.'
Similarly, in Japan, the movie is titled 'Crazy Rich' but with an exclamation mark!
In Hong Kong, it's something even bizarre.
And it just gets weirder from there.
But could be the reason behind cutting a very crucial word out of the title?
And while this could be a possible reason for Asian countries, it still doesn't explain the situation for European ones.
But could be the reason behind cutting a very crucial word out of the title?
they must think the word 'Asian' isn't well known. Now it's no closer to being.
— Oisín Share (@oisinshare) October 4, 2018
Tbh I think it’s because a direct translation of “Crazy Rich Asians” would sound odd in Japanese, and also weirdly vague, like a movie set in Paris called “Crazy Rich Europeans”
— Flopniacki (@Badboijayjay07) August 21, 2018
And while this could be a possible reason for Asian countries, it still doesn't explain the situation for European ones.
