1-min read

This Indian Bar's Hilarious 'Don't Drink and Drive' Warning is Driving Reddit Nuts

Mangala, a bar and restaurant situated in Mangaluru, printed 'don't drink and drive' warning for the customers on its menu but with a hilarious twist.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:June 2, 2019, 9:32 AM IST
This Indian Bar's Hilarious 'Don't Drink and Drive' Warning is Driving Reddit Nuts
Image for representation purpose only. | Menu posted by u/neilupinto / Reddit.
A bar in Karnataka's Mangaluru citu, with its quirky "drink and drive" themed menu, is going viral on Reddit India.

If you haven't gotten the memo, driving under the influence of alcohol is never a reasonable option. Whether you are in a hurry or out to have your "chill" time, drunk driving not only puts the life of the person behind the wheels in jeopardy but also of those on and off the road.

While the cops on social media regularly warn Indians against the practice and caution signs are put in place on Indian roads to remind the motorists of the dangers of drunk-driving, drunk driving is still a real problem.

Pubs and bars should also be taking responsibility.

Mangala, a bar and restaurant situated in Mangaluru, printed one such warning for the customers on its menu, with a hilarious twist.

The text reads:

"Don't drink and drive"

Because there are people out there who text & DRIVE.... and they will hit you and IT WILL BE YOUR FAULT...
This is the DON'T DRINK & DRIVE warning on the menu of Bar and Restaurant in Mangalore. from r/india



First spotted by a Reddit user u/neilupinto, the neat warning left many intoxicated on the platform.

Here's how Redditors responded:

"The food better match the joke."

"Genius"

"Speech 100"

"This is so true and an epic saying!"

"It doesn't matter whether u drink n drive or text n drive or phone n drive, u either get screwed by the police or u find yourself in a worse situation. Btw that message was hilarious."

"This is a really old joke."

Old joke or not, the bar menu post turned into a reunion of sorts of Mangaloreans on Reddit.

"Hey this is from my hometown, Mangalore! Edit: wow, so many mangaloreans on reddit! Feels good man!"


Some took a shot at puns.

pun

While others were tipsy on some nostalgia.

"Does Mangala still have that old scooter outside? I love their food. Been at least 10 years since I visited though."
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

