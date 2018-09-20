GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
An Indian Player Tied the Shoe Lace of a Pakistani Player On-Field. This is Why We Love Cricket.

It's called the gentleman's game, afterall.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:September 20, 2018, 10:23 AM IST
Image credits: Hotstar
Every India-Pakistan cricket match is high on adrenaline and emotions. So when the two teams came face to face in the Asia Cup clash on Wednesday, things were no different.

But away from the online trolling and on-field antics, there are several instances that help diffuse the high tension between the two nations and prove why cricket is called the gentleman's game.

After Pakistan's Chacha Chicago offered to sponsor Sudhir Gautam's flight tickets and stay in the United Arab Emirates, a photo of Yuzvendra Chahal providing a helping hand to his Pakistani counterpart is doing the rounds on Twitter.

During the match, Usman Khan was having trouble while running on the pitch. Chahal, who was bowling the 42nd over, knelt down and tied Khan's shoelaces.

The simple yet beautiful moment was captured on camera and cricket fans couldn't help but applaud Chahal's gesture.































India registered a comprehensive victory as they decimated Pakistan by eight wickets in a lopsided Asia Cup group league encounter.

Bundled out for a mere 162 in 43.1 overs, Pakistan were never in the game.

Indian openers Rohit Sharma (52) and Shikhar Dhawan (46) added 86 for the opening wicket to ensure a smooth chase for the Men in Blue in only 29 overs.
