'An Inspiration and Role Model': Fans Get Emotional After Chris Evans Hangs Captain America's Shield

Goodbye, Captain America!

Parth Sharma | News18.com

Updated:October 5, 2018, 9:17 AM IST
'An Inspiration and Role Model': Fans Get Emotional After Chris Evans Hangs Captain America's Shield
On Thursday, actor Chris Evans hung up Captain America's shield for good and it goes without saying that he was very emotional about leaving his superhero character behind.

Taking to Twitter, Chris wrote that it was an honour to play this role for over eight years and he was thankful to his fans and crew for all the memories.




Naturally, his fans too got teary-eyed and could not help themselves from paying tributes to Chris Evans and his superhero character.




































































