An iPhone for an Onion? These Memes on Soaring Onion Prices Will Leave You Teary-Eyed

The price of onions in several cities around the country has crossed the century mark meaning that a kilogram of onions could now cost you over a hundred bucks. In other cities, the situation isn't really any better. In numerous cities in North India, onions are priced at Rs 70 to Rs 80 per kilogram.

Onions are staples in the kitchen and this has landed most Indian households in a pickle. As the rates continue to soar, desi Twitter has been bombarded with memes and jokes which explain how Indians feel about the hike in the price of onions. While some joked that onions are gradually replacing gold as the most prized commodity, others made 'kidney' and 'iPhone' jokes to shed light on their plight.

#OnionPrice has been trending on social media for the last few days. Check out the memes below:

Keep the bag of onion locked because the price high in Assam.per kg 80 rupees. pic.twitter.com/Qwdq5irLim — rupnath sarma (@Rupnaths) November 28, 2019

Scientists and farmers use chemicals in onions so that it doesn't make people cry. Government hikes the price of onions making people cry. Scientists & Farmers: pic.twitter.com/ZKzUaoG7fN — Kishan Jhunjhunwala (@Jhunjhunastic) November 30, 2019

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.