An iPhone for an Onion? These Memes on Soaring Onion Prices Will Leave You Teary-Eyed

The price of onions in several cities around the country has crossed the century mark meaning that a kilogram of onions could now cost you over a hundred bucks.

December 1, 2019, 10:12 AM IST
The price of onions in several cities around the country has crossed the century mark meaning that a kilogram of onions could now cost you over a hundred bucks.

The price of onions in several cities around the country has crossed the century mark meaning that a kilogram of onions could now cost you over a hundred bucks. In other cities, the situation isn't really any better. In numerous cities in North India, onions are priced at Rs 70 to Rs 80 per kilogram.

Onions are staples in the kitchen and this has landed most Indian households in a pickle. As the rates continue to soar, desi Twitter has been bombarded with memes and jokes which explain how Indians feel about the hike in the price of onions. While some joked that onions are gradually replacing gold as the most prized commodity, others made 'kidney' and 'iPhone' jokes to shed light on their plight.

#OnionPrice has been trending on social media for the last few days. Check out the memes below:

