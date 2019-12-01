An iPhone for an Onion? These Memes on Soaring Onion Prices Will Leave You Teary-Eyed
The price of onions in several cities around the country has crossed the century mark meaning that a kilogram of onions could now cost you over a hundred bucks. In other cities, the situation isn't really any better. In numerous cities in North India, onions are priced at Rs 70 to Rs 80 per kilogram.
Onions are staples in the kitchen and this has landed most Indian households in a pickle. As the rates continue to soar, desi Twitter has been bombarded with memes and jokes which explain how Indians feel about the hike in the price of onions. While some joked that onions are gradually replacing gold as the most prized commodity, others made 'kidney' and 'iPhone' jokes to shed light on their plight.
#OnionPrice has been trending on social media for the last few days. Check out the memes below:
Looking at Onion Price: pic.twitter.com/z9QhdbEPrW
— رومانا (@RomanaRaza) November 29, 2019
Keep the bag of onion locked because the price high in Assam.per kg 80 rupees. pic.twitter.com/Qwdq5irLim — rupnath sarma (@Rupnaths) November 28, 2019
Scientists and farmers use chemicals in onions so that it doesn't make people cry.
Government hikes the price of onions making people cry.
Scientists & Farmers: pic.twitter.com/ZKzUaoG7fN
— Kishan Jhunjhunwala (@Jhunjhunastic) November 30, 2019
Exchange Offer !!!#iPhone #OnionCrisis pic.twitter.com/HmFHPd3Ffr — Engineer'sChoice (@sumansekhar1) November 29, 2019
#OnionPrice pic.twitter.com/AX9hHO9ySF
— ஆரஞ்சு குரங்கு (@Orange_Monkeyy) November 30, 2019
No one: Onion price: pic.twitter.com/4R8CUVxxUf — gyan_ki_duukan (@wikisharma5) November 28, 2019
From India's richest 2019. pic.twitter.com/Kex3bqSF3o
— Heightsix (@jpoomath) November 29, 2019
#OnionPrices pic.twitter.com/Uf4sDVrPMz — Mohd Gufran Shaikh (@gufranshaikh91) November 30, 2019
When you ask piyaaj for salad.
Your mom: #OnionPrice pic.twitter.com/1sxWEbRN4I
— Marwadi (@gaitonde07) November 28, 2019
Great moment now #OnionPrice pic.twitter.com/7wUbGYYslZ — #YAAMRAAZ (@synas100) November 25, 2019
