An Irish-indian Man Claimed to Have Walked the Earth's Circumference Without Leaving His City. Here's How

An Irish-Indian man has applied to the Guinness World Records as he set a new record of being the first person to walk the equivalent of the circumference of the Earth. But here’s the catch, the man never actually walked the entire circumference of the planet.

Over the past four years, 70-year-old Vinod Bajaj walked 40,075 kilometres in the Irish city of Limerick, in the west of Ireland. The distance is equal to earth’s circumference which is why Bajaj claims to create a record of walking the enormous distance without leaving his city. The retired business consultant was born in India and has lived in Ireland for 43 years.

According to a report by the Independent, Bajaj covered the entire 40,075 kilometres in the Irish city in September after completing more than 54.6 million steps in 8,322 hours and burning nearly a million and half calories within 1,500 days.

To track his progress, Bajaj used an activity tracker on his phone. Married father-of-one, Bajaj began his ambitious walk in 2016 with the aim of losing weight. At the time, he did not consider the distance he would walk. Speaking to the Independent, Bajaj said that he did not wake up one morning to say that he is going to do an Earth walk or he is going to try to make a place for himself in the Guinness World Records. He said that he just wanted to walk because he wanted to lose weight and he felt that he was a little overweight.

He told the news website that after walking for one year, he found that he had covered the circumference of the moon, which is 10,921 kilometres. This motivated Bajaj to continue his walking spree and by second year, he had covered the distance equal to the circumference of Mars, which is roughly about 20,000 kilometres. After these two accomplishments, Bajaj aimed for the next goal which was to go after the Earth’s circumference, which is about 40,075 kilometres. And this year, he covered the massive distance and now wishes to register his feat in the Guiness Book of World Records.

The septuagenarian, who covered nearly 50 kilometres every day, has urged others also to take care of their physical fitness. According to the Independent, during the coronavirus pandemic when the public health restrictions in Ireland were in place, Bajaj walked almost 9,000 kilometres and also adhered to government measures of staying in a five kilometre radius of his home.

Bajaj’s next goal is to cover the distance equal to Neptune’s circumference, which is 160,000 kilometres.