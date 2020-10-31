An Italian Village Will Pay £40,000 to Anyone Ready to Move There, But There's a Catch

A quaint little Italian town named Santo Stefano di Sessanio will pay people up to £40,000 (approx Rs 38,60,085) to move into the town in an attempt to revive their economy.

The medieval hilltop town is located in the mountains of the Abruzzo region, with only 115 citizens. Thirteen of them are under 20 while 41 are over 65, reported the Daily Mail.

The report further cited the town council as having stated that it was 'essential' to do something to ensure a sustainable and lasting development f the area.

The offer includes a monthly wage of up to £7,200 (approximately Rs 6,94,815) for the first three years.

The town has stated that it hopes to attract tourist guides, cleaners, pharmacists and those who can promote local produce. Furthermore, applicants must be aged between 18 and 40 and remain living in the village for a minimum of five years.

In conversation with CNN, Mayor Fabio Santavicca stated that they are not selling anything to anyone and it is a way to allow the village to continue to live.

The report describes Santo Stefano best being known for Sextantio, its scattered hotel whose rooms are located in individual village houses. Located 1,250 metres above sea level, the village is within the Gran Sasso e Monti dellaLaga national park.

According to the report, around 1,500 people have applied since the scheme was launched on October 15, but the council wants to keep the numbers to around 10 people or five couples for the time being.

“We want to ramp numbers up gradually, and we have to work with the housing that belongs to the authorities," Santavicca added.

However, this is not the first idyllic hilltop Italian village trying innovative means to revitalise their economy. Towns like Salemi are selling off abandoned houses for €1, while towns like Candela in Pugliaeven offered would-be residents €2,000 ($2,350) to move there in 2017.