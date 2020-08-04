BUZZ

An Oddly Designed Bathroom Drain is Making Anand Mahindra Give Up Hope on People's Practical Tendency

While some had a laugh at the bizarre design,other quipped with sarcastic comments. Some even shared equally bizarre design blunders in the comments section.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 4, 2020, 12:08 PM IST
Motivational quote, inspirational story and humour--industrialist Anand Mahindra's Twitter handle is a content-rich place on social media. He knows the art of keeping his 8 million followers hooked and engaged on Twitter.

And this time he is back with a laughter riot on Twitter after he shared an image of an oddly designed bathroom drain. Fr some reason the designer deemed it necessary to place the drain elevated above the floor and thus defeated the purpose of the drain entirely. So much so that Mahindra has lost hope in people's tendency to be practical.

“I have enormous faith in the inherent tendency of people to be practical. And sometimes I give up all hope of that...” Mahindra wrote and shared the image of the bizarre design on Twitter. We really don't know how the drain will function.

While some had a laugh at the bizarre design,other quipped with sarcastic comments. Some even shared equally bizarre design blunders in the comments section.

Take a look:

No wonder, Mahindra's Twitter handle a space to watch out for.

