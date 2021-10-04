An Old Man and a Pelican Bird Sharing Bench Sparks Meme Fest on Twitter

Bird-watching is a favourite pastime, hobby and a profession for a lot of people around the world. But what happens when a bird starts watching a human, face to face? It starts a meme fest. A photo of an old man and a Pelican bird is doing rounds on Twitter. An old man listening to music was accompanied by a Pelican bird at St James’ Park in London. The way in which the old man and the bird were watching each other sharing the bench, face to face quite literally, sparked netizens to make relatable memes on it.

A pelican is a large waterbird characterized by a long beak which has an average length of 11.3 to 15.2 inches and the bird’s size between 50 to 70 inches, and weighs around 6 kilograms.

The photo, originally clicked by a freelance photographer, Lin was shared by Eleanor Olcott, a journalist with Financial Times. Uploaded on October 1, 2021, the photo has garnered 58.6 thousand likes and shared by around 7 thousand people till now.

The photo has ignited a plethora of memes on Twitter. The viral photo has another bird also which no one has given attention to. This user wittingly feeds the small bird with it.

If you look very closely there's actually a second bird in this picture pic.twitter.com/TKO3tpcVy1— Jack Yeo 🌈 (@jackryeo) October 1, 2021

Although the memes are a result of this sight being a little unusual, one of the users hinted that the duo is not meeting for the first time.

I saw the same duo last Wednesday! pic.twitter.com/viZUPi6rI1— Hannah Grave Long (@HannahGraceLong) October 1, 2021

Another meme showed the bird and the old man sharing philosophies of life

Think I proposed to my wife at this same bench but this picture is way more romantic tbh— Chris (@CSS1491) October 1, 2021

Man: Do you really deliver babies?Bird: Seriously? — 🇺🇸🇺🇲LC ™ 🇺🇲🇺🇸 (@Larry112066) October 2, 2021

Apart from memes, one user retweeted the photo with following lines from American poet Dixon Lanier Merritt’s limerick,

“A wonderful bird is the Pelican.

His beak can hold more than his belly can.

He can hold in his beak Enough food for a week!

But I’ll be darned if I know how the hellican?"

“A wonderful bird is the Pelican.His beak can hold more than his belly can.He can hold in his beakEnough food for a week!But I'll be darned if I know how the hellican?”Dixon Lanier Merritt — Dave Edwards (@RealDaveEdwards) October 2, 2021

The park’s website states that around 40 Pelicans have inhabited the park since they were introduced to the place in 1664 by Russian Ambassadors. The website further adds that the resident avians are outgoing sociable creatures but sometimes, mischievous.

