Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
2-min read

An Old Photo of Nitin Gadkari Riding Scooter Without Helmet Has Triggered Online Petition

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari was seen riding a scooter without a helmet as he was entering the RSS headquarters in Nagpur.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:September 4, 2019, 12:42 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
An Old Photo of Nitin Gadkari Riding Scooter Without Helmet Has Triggered Online Petition
File image of Nitin Gadkari / News18.
Loading...

Dinesh Madan, a resident of Delhi, was recently fined a challan worth Rs 23,000 by Gurugram Police for flouting several rules.

His violations? Driving without a license, driving without a registration certificate, driving without a helmet, among others.

If you do not know it already, the Ministry of Law and Justice under the Government of India has recently passed new Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019. In layman terms, traffic violators, in most cases, will now have to pay steeper fines than ever before.

Check the complete list of the revised fines along with the violations here

Since the new rules were put in place, traffic cops all over India, have taken to social media to educate citizens about the importance of following them.

In a tweet posted on September 3 (Tuesday), Maharasthra Police tweeted, "हेल्मेट शिवाय वाहन चालविणे #ThingsWeShouldCancel (Driving without a helmet #ThingsWeShouldCancel)."

While the post was tweeted in a jest to add to their ongoing quirky hashtag #ThingsWeShouldCancel, the Maharashtra Police tweet was used as an opportunity by Twitterati to take shots at a minister for violating traffic rules. The minister in question is the current Minister for Road Transport & Highways of India Nitin Gadkari. Twitter user @RoflGandhi_ quoted the said police's tweet and in a seemingly sarcastic post wrote that the new traffic rules shouldn't be applicable to only ordinary citizens.

The user didn't stop at that and went ahead by starting an online petition for others to join in and to have Nitin Gadkari "penalised" for not wearing a helmet while riding the scooter.

"Current Transport Minister Mr.Nitin Gadkari was seen driving a scooter without helmet. As he is making stricter traffic rules, he must lead by examples and should follow traffic rules himself. Let's ask Maharashtra Police to tissue him a challan for this offence," the petition's description read.

petition

The photo is dated 2014 when it created a social media uproar as Gadkari was seen driving to Sangh building in Mahal in the eastern part of Nagpur to meet Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat.

The implementation of new traffic rules has been best expressed by social media with memes and helmet jokes in particular.

Sachin Tendulkar was right, you folks. "Wear helmet at the back also."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram