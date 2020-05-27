Super 30's Anand Kumar Offers Free IIT Coaching to Bihar Girl Who Cycled 1,200 Km with Dad

Super 30 founder Anand Kumar has offered free coaching to Bihar girl Jyoti Kumari for IIT-JEE entrance exam. Kumari came into limelight after she cycled 1200 kilometers to get her injured father from Gurugram to his home in Bihar's Darbanga and has won praise from many.

The noted mathematician took to Twitter to announce that he would be coaching Kumari for free to crack the entrance exam.

“#Bihar daughter #jyotikumari has set an example by paddling all the way from #Delhi carrying her father on a bicycle, covering an unimaginable 1200 kms. Yesterday, my brother @Pranavsuper30 met her. If she would like to prepare for #IIT in future she is welcome to the #super30. (sic)” he said in a tweet.

#Bihar daughter #jyotikumari has set an example by paddling all the way from #Delhi carrying her father on a bicycle, covering an unimaginable 1200 kms. Yesterday, my brother @Pranavsuper30 met her. If she would like to prepare for #IIT in future she is welcome to the #super30 pic.twitter.com/PMhsMvhDwn — Anand Kumar (@teacheranand) May 25, 2020

The 15-year-old girl took the responsibility of getting her father home from Gurugram where he was stranded and driven to penury after an accident few months ago. He would make a living as a e-rickshaw driver.

Following the Coronavirus lockdown, his landlord gave him an ultimatum to pay the pending rent or leave. Kumari was with her father there and she decided that they should go back home and paddled her way along with her disabled father.

She said they would cycle for 30-40 km a day and at a few places truck drivers gave them lifts. The father-daughter duo say it took them some eight days to reach home.

She has now received offers of help from the Cycling Federation of India for her education apart from several ministers. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Bihar’s former chief minister Rabri Devi too have extended helping hand and offered to sponsor Jyoti’s education and wedding. Rabri Devi has offered job to her father as well.

