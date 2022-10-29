Anand Mahindra and Vijay Shekhar Sharma React to Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover, Here's What They Said

Elon Musk sent the Internet into a frenzy after he took over Twitter and laid off its top four executives, including CEO Parag Agrawal. The 51-year-old billionaire’s first tweet after closing the $44 billion deal has been creating a whole lot of buzz on social media. “The bird is freed,” wrote the CEO of Tesla after acquiring the microblogging site, a deal that has grabbed the attention of India’s top business tycoons. Industrialist and the chairman of the Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra re-shared Elon Musk’s tweet and accompanied it with a quote by Mirza Ghalib. He wrote, “Udne de in parindon ko… Azad fiza mein, Ghalib… Jo tere apne honge wo laut aayenge kisi roz (let the birds spread their wings and fly. Those who are your own will return)” and added the hashtag “Twitter Takeover.”

Udne de in Parindon ko

Azad fiza mein Ghalib..

Jo tere Apne honge wo laut aayenge kisi roz #TwitterTakeover https://t.co/QQKUotgsgK — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 28, 2022

A few hours later on Friday, Anand Mahindra reacted to Elon Musk’s lengthy note about why he took over Twitter and what are his long-term plans for the social media giant. Wishing the billionaire on the acquisition, Mahindra tweeted, “The Bird has indeed been set free, Elon Musk and we certainly want it to soar ever higher…but we’re hoping it will be a guided flight to a new orbit…not one that hurtles out of control. Wishing you well.”

The Bird has indeed been set free @elonmusk and we certainly want it to soar ever higher…but we’re hoping it will be a guided flight to a new orbit…not one that hurtles out of control. 🙏🏽 Wishing you well… https://t.co/x0pVeDYert — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 28, 2022

Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma congratulated the Musk on the successful closing of the deal. He tweeted, “Congratulations Elon Musk! Nearly everyone, everywhere has lots of expectations I am sure you will build Twitter as a safe online town square for everyone”.

Congratulations @elonmusk ! Nearly everyone , everywhere has lots of expectations I am sure you will build @Twitter as a safe online town square for everyone. — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) October 28, 2022

Elon Musk fired CEO Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, Legal Executive Vijaya Gadde after taking over Twitter. Musk made this decision after accusing these executives of misleading him and other investors over the number of fake accounts on Twitter.

Musk entered Twitter’s headquarters on Wednesday with a big grin and a porcelain sink in hand before finalising the transaction. He tweeted, “Let that sink in.”

Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in! pic.twitter.com/D68z4K2wq7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2022

Elon Musk also changed his Twitter bio to “Chief Twit” after closing the $44 billion deal.

