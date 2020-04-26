Anand Mahindra Apologises for 'Insensitive' Tweet about Masks After Outrage

Anand Mahindra is known for his humour on social media. A recent post, however, seemed to backfire with many claiming it was rather "insensitive" and not at par with his usual standards.

The 64-year-old had previously shared a picture of a mother with her toddler wearing masks which were made from a leaf and said that he hoped it would become an iconic image during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s not just about #MaskIndia but also a greener world. A reminder that nature already provides us with all that we need..”, he had tweeted.

However, comedian Aditi Mittal pointed out that this was not something to celebrated. "Anand, this is NOTHING to be celebrated. There is NO EVIDENCE that wearing a leaf provides ANY kind of protection," Mittal wrote. "They are not doing this environmental awareness, they are doing this because govs who were supposed to provide them this life saving mask have forsaken them," she further added.

True to his style, Mahindra responded by graciously accepting his mistake.

You’re right, I can see how my tweet appeared insensitive to the inequity of the situation. I’ve deleted it. https://t.co/YL2Ucqrc9e — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 25, 2020

While netizens were initially rather unhappy with Mahindra, the tide turned soon after he had made amends.

They are not doing this environmental awareness, they are doing this because govs who were supposed to provide them this life saving mask have forsaken them. — awryaditi (@awryaditi) April 25, 2020

Hats off on publicly accepting a different viewpoint. I look at it differently. Even in times of crisis people are able to think innovatively and utilise what is available in hand and not wait for imported consignment to arrive. — G.K.RAJU (@GKRAJU1) April 26, 2020

And that speaks of your sensitivity. Very few show that humility. Sweet. — Ashish Chowdhry (@AshishChowdhry) April 25, 2020

We all make errors. But only a man worth his salt accepts it. Mark of a true gentlemen. — Chacha Chaudhary (@ChaudharyUncle) April 25, 2020

Due to the ongoing pandemic India are currently in the midst of a nationwide lockdown till May 3. A decision for the period after that is expected in the coming week.