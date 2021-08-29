CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBossOTT#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#IndvsEng#Paralympics
Home » News » Buzz » Anand Mahindra Apologises to Kalaripayattu Artist After Calling Him 'Young Woman'
2-MIN READ

Anand Mahindra Apologises to Kalaripayattu Artist After Calling Him 'Young Woman'

Anand Mahindra Apologises to Kalaripayattu Artist After Calling Him 'Young Woman'

Industrialist Anand Mahindra apologised for misidentifying the gender of a 10-year-old Kalaripayattu artist whose video went viral on Twitter.

A recent video of a boy practicing Kerala’s martial art Kalaripayttu shared by industrialist Anand Mahindra on his Twitter handle made everyone thrilled. However, while sharing the viral video, Mahindra has misidentified the boy in the video to be a “young woman". The industrialist captioned his post as, “WARNING: Do NOT get in this young woman’s way! And Kalaripayattu needs to be given a significantly greater share of the limelight in our sporting priorities. This can—and will— catch the world’s attention."

Seeing this the boy named Neelakandan Nair, a student of the Ekaveera Kalaripayattu Academy in Kerala responded under his video tweet and corrected Anand Mahindra’s error by saying, “I am not a girl. I am a 10-year-old boy. I am growing my hair long for a role in a planned short movie on Kalaripayattu.”

RELATED STORIES

After receiving this message, Mahindra posted an apology saying, “A thousand apologies. Your skills are awe-inspiring in any case. And I stand by my warning that no one should get in your way…! I request @thebetterindia to also amend their tweet which had gotten my attention."

Here are a few reactions to the video that was shared by Mahindra:

Kalaripayattu is an Indian martial which has a long-standing history spanning over 3,000 years. It is considered the only surviving martial art form in Kerala.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:August 29, 2021, 13:56 IST