Anand Mahindra Apologises to Kalaripayattu Artist After Calling Him 'Young Woman'

A recent video of a boy practicing Kerala’s martial art Kalaripayttu shared by industrialist Anand Mahindra on his Twitter handle made everyone thrilled. However, while sharing the viral video, Mahindra has misidentified the boy in the video to be a “young woman". The industrialist captioned his post as, “WARNING: Do NOT get in this young woman’s way! And Kalaripayattu needs to be given a significantly greater share of the limelight in our sporting priorities. This can—and will— catch the world’s attention."

WARNING: Do NOT get in this young woman’s way! And Kalaripayattu needs to be given a significantly greater share of the limelight in our sporting priorities. This can—and will— catch the world’s attention. pic.twitter.com/OJmJqxKhdN— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 26, 2021

Seeing this the boy named Neelakandan Nair, a student of the Ekaveera Kalaripayattu Academy in Kerala responded under his video tweet and corrected Anand Mahindra’s error by saying, “I am not a girl. I am a 10-year-old boy. I am growing my hair long for a role in a planned short movie on Kalaripayattu.”

Thanks a lot for your support and encouragement sir! A small correction - I am not a girl, I am a 10 year old boy. I am growing my hair long for a role in a planned short movie on Kalaripayattu. 🙏— Prince Of Kalaripayattu (@PrinceKalari) August 27, 2021

After receiving this message, Mahindra posted an apology saying, “A thousand apologies. Your skills are awe-inspiring in any case. And I stand by my warning that no one should get in your way…! I request @thebetterindia to also amend their tweet which had gotten my attention."

Kalaripayattu is an Indian martial which has a long-standing history spanning over 3,000 years. It is considered the only surviving martial art form in Kerala.

